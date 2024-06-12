ISL: Punjab FC parts ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis

Punjab FC announced the departure of its head coach Staikos Vergetis on Wednesday through its X handle.

Along with Vergetis, assistant coach Dimitrios Kakkos and strength and conditioning coach Nikolaos Tsagkatakis also left the Indian Super League side.

CLUB STATEMENT



Punjab FC announces the departure of Staikos Vergetis, Dimitrios Kakkos and Nikolaos Tsagkatakis.#PFCpic.twitter.com/eNED6Ud8ZU — Punjab FC (@RGPunjabFC) June 12, 2024

“The club thanks them for their service over the past two seasons and wishes them the very best in their future endeavours,” Punjab FC said in its statement.

Vergetis joined the side back in 2022 and guided the club to the 2022-23 I-League title, which made it the first team to earn promotion to the Indian Super League.

In its debut at India’s top flight, Punjab FC could only manage six wins and amass a total of 24 points from 22 games, thereby ending the 2023-24 season in eighth place on the points table.