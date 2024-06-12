MagazineBuy Print

ISL: Punjab FC parts ways with head coach Staikos Vergetis

In its debut at India’s top flight, Punjab FC could only manage six wins and amass a total of 24 points from 22 games.

Published : Jun 12, 2024 19:57 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Greek tactician Staikos Vergetis was pivotal in guiding Punjab FC to the Indian Super League by clinching the I-League 2022-23 title.
Greek tactician Staikos Vergetis was pivotal in guiding Punjab FC to the Indian Super League by clinching the I-League 2022-23 title. | Photo Credit: PUNJAB FC/X
infoIcon

Greek tactician Staikos Vergetis was pivotal in guiding Punjab FC to the Indian Super League by clinching the I-League 2022-23 title. | Photo Credit: PUNJAB FC/X

Punjab FC announced the departure of its head coach Staikos Vergetis on Wednesday through its X handle.

Along with Vergetis, assistant coach Dimitrios Kakkos and strength and conditioning coach Nikolaos Tsagkatakis also left the Indian Super League side.

ALSO READ: ISL- Kerala Blasters signs young goalkeeper Som Kumar on four-year deal

“The club thanks them for their service over the past two seasons and wishes them the very best in their future endeavours,” Punjab FC said in its statement.

Vergetis joined the side back in 2022 and guided the club to the 2022-23 I-League title, which made it the first team to earn promotion to the Indian Super League.

In its debut at India’s top flight, Punjab FC could only manage six wins and amass a total of 24 points from 22 games, thereby ending the 2023-24 season in eighth place on the points table.

