Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 EBFC, Kolkata derby updates

- February 03, 2024 19:332’
Mahesh earns another foul close to the box as Bose’s late challenge brings him down and East Bengal gets a set-piece chance. MBSG clears the ball and Nassiri tries to attack on the counter but he is stopped in his tracks.
- February 03, 2024 19:321’
East Bengal gets a free-kick within seconds with Mahesh pushed to the ground by Brendan.
- February 03, 2024 19:31Kick Off!
East Bengal gets the ball rolling in the Kolkata derby tonight. The Mariners are playing from right to left, while the Red-and-Gold brigade start from the other side.
- February 03, 2024 19:26Players take the field
Players of both teams walk out of the tunnel amid raucous cheers and chants from fans of both clubs. The teams line-up for the national anthem. We are almost there into the match!
- February 03, 2024 19:22Pre-match comments:
Carles Cuadrat, East Bengal head coach:
We know that it is going to be a very difficult game. When you are facing a coach who is playing his first game with a team, it becomes a challenge to know what strategy he would employ.
We are looking for a victory and we will see if we can get more men in numbers for attack.
- February 03, 2024 19:20Pre-match comments
Antonio Lopez Habas, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach:
I think tonight is another derby. The quality is there in both teams and we have to work hard to secure a win. I think Juan did a fantastic job here. But now, by job is to change the circumstances the team is in at the moment. The past is the past and I am only thinking about the present.
- February 03, 2024 19:17Form guide:
Mohun Bagan SG: L W W L L
East Bengal: W W W W W
- February 03, 2024 19:10Minutes to kick-off!
Both the teams have taken the field for warm-ups. As fans make their way into the stadium, only a few minutes remain for the ‘Boro Match’ to begin.
- February 03, 2024 18:51Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal H2H:
- February 03, 2024 18:41Mohun Bagan Starting XI
- February 03, 2024 18:37East Bengal starting line-up!
- February 03, 2024 18:32The players have arrived at the stadium
- February 03, 2024 18:10The City of Joy stands divided today!
- February 03, 2024 17:59What happened in the last five Kolkata derbies?
- February 03, 2024 17:46Fan fever at the peak!
Mohun Bagan SG’s fans are making themselves heard with chants and songs as their club looks to bounce back after losing the previous derby.
- February 03, 2024 17:12MATCH PREVIEW
The oldest football rivalry of India will see its fourth edition of the season when Mohun Bagan Super Giant looks to regain bragging rights from East Bengal in their usual battleground, the Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday.
Fresh from its triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup, where it comfortably beat its traditional rival in the group stage to reach the semifinals, East Bengal has considerably gained in strength compared to the Durand Cup final (in September last year) when it had lost to its footballing bête noir.
This is the first time the two city rivals are meeting in the Indian Super League – 10 (the first meeting scheduled on October 28 was postponed), which will make the contest even more absorbing In the context of their previous two ‘Cup’ events appearances.
Read the full preview HERE.
Latest on Sportstar
- Indian sports news wrap, February 3
- Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 EBFC, Kolkata derby updates
- AFC Asian Cup 2023: Iran eliminates Japan to reach semifinals after Jahanbakhsh scores late penalty
- Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini retires
- Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Sometimes losing is better
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE