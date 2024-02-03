MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal LIVE SCORE, ISL 2023-24: MBSG 0-0 EBFC, Kolkata derby updates

MBSG vs EBFC: Follow the live updates of the Indian Super League 2023-24 match betwen Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC from the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 03, 2024 19:32 IST

Team Sportstar
East Bengal's captain Cleiton Silva in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
East Bengal’s captain Cleiton Silva in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
lightbox-info

East Bengal’s captain Cleiton Silva in action against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Kalinga Super Cup in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, being played at the Salt Lake Stadium, also known as the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee taking you through this minute-by-minute updates of this summit clash.

  • February 03, 2024 19:33
    2’

    Mahesh earns another foul close to the box as Bose’s late challenge brings him down and East Bengal gets a set-piece chance. MBSG clears the ball and Nassiri tries to attack on the counter but he is stopped in his tracks.

  • February 03, 2024 19:32
    1’

    East Bengal gets a free-kick within seconds with Mahesh pushed to the ground by Brendan. 

  • February 03, 2024 19:31
    Kick Off!

    East Bengal gets the ball rolling in the Kolkata derby tonight. The Mariners are playing from right to left, while the Red-and-Gold brigade start from the other side.

  • February 03, 2024 19:26
    Players take the field

    Players of both teams walk out of the tunnel amid raucous cheers and chants from fans of both clubs. The teams line-up for the national anthem. We are almost there into the match!

  • February 03, 2024 19:22
    Pre-match comments:

    Carles Cuadrat, East Bengal head coach:

    We know that it is going to be a very difficult game. When you are facing a coach who is playing his first game with a team, it becomes a challenge to know what strategy he would employ.

    We are looking for a victory and we will see if we can get more men in numbers for attack.

  • February 03, 2024 19:20
    Pre-match comments

    Antonio Lopez Habas, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach:

    I think tonight is another derby. The quality is there in both teams and we have to work hard to secure a win. I think Juan did a fantastic job here. But now, by job is to change the circumstances the team is in at the moment. The past is the past and I am only thinking about the present.

  • February 03, 2024 19:17
    Form guide:

    Mohun Bagan SG: L W W L L 

    East Bengal: W W W W W

  • February 03, 2024 19:10
    Minutes to kick-off!

    Both the teams have taken the field for warm-ups. As fans make their way into the stadium, only a few minutes remain for the ‘Boro Match’ to begin. 

  • February 03, 2024 18:51
    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal H2H:

    Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal, ISL 10: Head-to-head record of Kolkata derby, MBSG v EBFC H2H

    The Red-and-Gold brigade comes into the match after winning the Kalinga Super Cup, its first trophy in 12 years, with a 1-0 win against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

  • February 03, 2024 18:41
    Mohun Bagan Starting XI
  • February 03, 2024 18:37
    East Bengal starting line-up!
  • February 03, 2024 18:32
    The players have arrived at the stadium
  • February 03, 2024 18:10
    The City of Joy stands divided today!
  • February 03, 2024 17:59
    What happened in the last five Kolkata derbies?

    Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal: What happened in the last five Kolkata derby games before ISL 2023-24?

    Mohun Bagan and East Bengal face off in the first Kolkata Derby of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season on February 3 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

  • February 03, 2024 17:46
    Fan fever at the peak!

    Mohun Bagan SG’s fans are making themselves heard with chants and songs as their club looks to bounce back after losing the previous derby.


  • February 03, 2024 17:12
    MATCH PREVIEW

    The oldest football rivalry of India will see its fourth edition of the season when Mohun Bagan Super Giant looks to regain bragging rights from East Bengal in their usual battleground, the Salt Lake Stadium, on Saturday.

    Fresh from its triumph in the Kalinga Super Cup, where it comfortably beat its traditional rival in the group stage to reach the semifinals, East Bengal has considerably gained in strength compared to the Durand Cup final (in September last year) when it had lost to its footballing bête noir. 

    This is the first time the two city rivals are meeting in the Indian Super League – 10 (the first meeting scheduled on October 28 was postponed), which will make the contest even more absorbing In the context of their previous two ‘Cup’ events appearances.

    Read the full preview HERE.

