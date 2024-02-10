MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC LIVE score, MBSG 1-0 HFC, ISL 2023-24: Thapa goals gives lead to Mariners

MBSG vs HFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Updated : Feb 10, 2024 19:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 79 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Hyderabad FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 10, 2024
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 79 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Hyderabad FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 10, 2024
Dimitrios Petratos of Mohun Bagan Super Giants during the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, match 79 played between Mohun Bagan Super Giants and Hyderabad FC held at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata on February 10, 2024

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

  • February 10, 2024 19:57
    24’ MBSG 1-0 HFC

    Ramhlunchhunga nutmegs Glan Martins and makes his way inside the Mohun Bagan box. He goes for a shot, which Kaith saves. There is a rebound, which almost falls to Rabeeh, who cannot get to the ball in time. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:54
    20’ MBSG 1-0 HFC

    Jason Cummings brings down the ball with expert control as he is played a long ball from the middle of the park from Subhasish. He cuts back to Manvir, who cannot connect with his shot and Hyderabad FC clears the danger. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:51
    19’ MBSG 1-0 HFC

    Ramhlunchhunga shows goof feet inside the Mariners box to dance past a couple of defenders but the shot does not come and the home team finally crowds him out and clears the ball to safety. All that hard work results in nothing. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:47
    15’ MBSG 1-0 HFC

    With an early goal, the Mariners are the favourite to build on it and take the game away, especially against this out-of-form Hyderabad FC team. They also have a cracking home support at their disposal. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:44
    GOAL
    13’ GOOALL! MBSG 1-0 HFC! THAPA SCORES!

    Another trademark delivery from Petratos as he goes low from the corner. The ball is flicked towards goal at the near-post and Hyderabad FC cannot clear the ball. Thapa, in the right place at the right time, lashes the ball in from close distance. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:44
    12’ MBSG 0-0 HFC

    Hyderabad FC loses the ball as Manvir launches a counter-attack. He spreads the ball to Petratos, who makes his way inside the box and dinks the ball to Cummings at the far-post. But the ball is cleared just in time. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:40
    6’ MBSG 0-0 HFC

    Amandeep and Sajad with a clash of heads as both went for the ball. It is a painful one as medical teams of both teams rush on the pitch. But fortunately, both players look to be fine and should be able to continue. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:36
    4’ MBSG 0-0 HFC

    Zothanpuia gives the ball straight to Petratos in the middle of the park. Noticing Gurmeet is off his line, the Asutralian goes for goal but nothing comes off it. The effort is not on target. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:35
    3’ MBSG 0-0 HFC

    As expected, it is Mohun Bagan putting all the pressure on Hyderabad FC in the opening minutes. Hyderabad has not been able to see much of the ball till now. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:32
    1’ MBSG 0-0 HFC

    The Mariners start strong as Cummings goes for a shot from distance. But the effort is blocked and the ball goes out for a corner. 

  • February 10, 2024 19:31
    Kick-off!

    The ISL 2023-24 match between Mohun Bagan SG and Hyderabad FC has kicked-off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 

  • February 10, 2024 18:47
    Mohun Bagan SG Starting line-up!

    Kaith - Martins, Yuste, Bose - Suryavanshi - Manvir, Amandeep, Thapa, Sahal - Cummings, Petratos

  • February 10, 2024 18:36
    Hyderabad FC starting line-up!

  • February 10, 2024 18:00
    PREVIEW

    The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be hosting bottom club Hyderabad FC in a league fixtures of ISL 2023-24 at its home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. 


    etratos celebrates after scoring against East Bengal. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ ISL 


    The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be hosting bottom club Hyderabad FC in a league fixtures of ISL 2023-24 at its home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday. 


    The Hyderabad challenge comes after Mohun Bagan had drew against eternal rivals East Bengal in its last an ISL match. 


    The host will be looking to switch over to the continental competition relying on the efficiency of its attack and the doggedness of its defence which is reflected in its performance in the last five matches where it scored 14 goals and conceded just three while keeping two clean sheets. 


    Mohun Bagan, currently sitting 5th with 20 points in 11 matches, is eager to bounce back after four games without a win. The Kolkata giants has been inconsistent this season, showcasing moments of brilliance but also struggling to find rhythm. Coach Antonio Habas, who replaced recently sacked Juan Ferrando, will be hoping for a strong performance in front of the home fans. 


    Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table with a mere 4 points from 13 matches. Its season has been plagued by poor form, injuries, managerial changes and management issues. New boss Thangboi Singto has a massive task at hand, needing to instill confidence and find a winning formula quickly. 


    With several players leaving the club in the January window after not receiving salaries for several months, it looks like an uphill battle for Hyderabad.


    When and where is the Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match kicking-off?


    The Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 10 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 


    How can you watch the Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match?


    The Mohun Bagan SG vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

