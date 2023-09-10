MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC adds four Indian players ahead of new season

Punjab FC, which earned promotion to ISL by virtue of being the I-League champion last season, will open its campaign against defending ISL and Durand Cup champion, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Punjab.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 17:32 IST , Mohali - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File - Shibinraj Kunniyil during a training session.
File - Shibinraj Kunniyil during a training session. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File - Shibinraj Kunniyil during a training session. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Punjab FC has added four Indian players -- midfielder Sweden Fernandes, goalkeeper Shibinraj Kunniyil as well as defenders Nongmeikapam Suresh Meitei and Mashoor Shereef -- to its squad ahead of the 2023-24 domestic football season.

The 23-year-old Fernandes has been signed on loan for the 2023-24 season from the Indian Super League team Chennaiyin FC, the club said in a statement.

RELATED | PUNJAB FC ISL SCHEDULE

Last season, Fernandes had played 15 matches for the NEROCA FC on loan, scoring three goals and one assist.

“The talented left-footed youngster is a popular name in the Goan football circuit, having turned up for the youth teams of FC Goa, Dempo SC and Sporting Club de Goa,” the club said.

Having spent some part of the last season with the NorthEast United FC, Shereef has joined Punjab FC on one-year contract.

“He started his professional career at Chennai City before moving to NorthEast in October 2020,” the release said.

Shereef has made 37 appearances for the club across three seasons.

In March 2021, the defender also made his debut for India against UAE.

Having played 10 matches in the I-League and three games in the Super Cup last season, the 29-year-old Suresh Meitei has signed a one-year deal with Punjab FC.

“He recently played for the Indian Army FT side that reached the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup and scored a goal in the group stages,” the club said.

Kunniyil has played for Mohun Bagan, Kerala Blasters, Gokulam Kerala FC, Churchill Brothers and Sreenidi Deccan.

In the last I-League season, he had joint most clean sheets in the league while playing for Gokulam Kerala FC. In the recently-concluded Durand Cup, Kunniyil played for Indian Air Force FT.

Nikolaos Topoliatis, the football director of Punjab FC said, “We are delighted to welcome these young and experienced players to our club as they will add valuable qualities both on and off the field and strengthen our squad. “We are confident that they’ll prove to be a vital part of Punjab FC’s future as we move towards bigger goals as a club.”

Related Topics

Punjab FC /

ISL 2023-24 /

Mohun Bagan

