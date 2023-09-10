MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Germany’s Flick says he’s still right coach despite 4-1 loss to Japan

Flick was already in the spotlight before the match with his team having won only four of its last 16 matches before Saturday and having crashed out of the World Cup first round last year.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 09:12 IST , WOLFSBURG, Germany - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Hansi Flick reacts during Germany’s match against Japan.
Hansi Flick reacts during Germany’s match against Japan. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Hansi Flick reacts during Germany’s match against Japan. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany coach Hansi Flick said he was still the right man to lead the team after its 4-1 shock loss at home against Japan in its international friendly on Saturday and despite mounting pressure following a string of bad results.

The Germans, four-time world champions, had hoped the match would mark a new beginning for them nine months before hosting the Euro 2024 tournament. Instead, it turned into a debacle and their third straight loss amid jeers and whistles from the home fans.

Flick was already in the spotlight before the match with his team having won only four of its last 16 matches before Saturday and having crashed out of the World Cup first round last year.

READ | Germany in freefall after 4-1 shock loss to Japan as Euro 2024 looms

Its latest slip-up will only lead to louder calls for Flick’s departure.

“I know in football there is a dynamic and I cannot forecast what will happen but from my side, we try everything to prepare the team well,” Flick told reporters.

“I think we are doing a good job and I think I am (the right man for the job),” he said when asked specifically about his future.

The Germans have not enjoyed any success under Flick since he took over two years ago. They crashed out of the World Cup group stage last year winning just one of three matches, and have since shown no real signs of recovery.

“I am very disappointed and we have to admit that Japan have a very good team. We don’t have the means to beat such a compact defence,” Flick said.

“We started well. But they score with their first chance, we come back and level and we felt the support, but then they score again.”

“The second half there were too many individual mistakes.”

Flick, who had started his stint with an eight-game winning run, will now have to prepare his team for an even tougher task against 2022 World Cup finalist France on Tuesday.

“We will prepare well and recover. We chose such games because we want to play against the best,” Flick said.

“Today we were not in a position to beat this team. We will prepare for France, give the team courage. That’s the daily work. I can understand the criticism.”

“We have to go through this together. We are one team. We lost heavily today but we have to shake it off and be different against France.”

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

