Japan needs to improve despite big win over Germany, says coach Moriyasu

Japan scored two goals in each half to thump its struggling host, pushing Germany manager Hansi Flick closer to a possible exit just months before his nation hosts Euro 2024.

Published : Sep 10, 2023 10:37 IST , Wolfsburg, Germany - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu celebrates after his team’s win over Germany in the international friendly match.
Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu celebrates after his team’s win over Germany in the international friendly match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu celebrates after his team’s win over Germany in the international friendly match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu watched his side achieve a stunning 4-1 win over Germany on Saturday and then said it “still needs to improve” before the Asian Cup next year.

Japan scored two goals in each half to thump its struggling host, pushing Germany manager Hansi Flick closer to a possible exit just months before his nation hosts Euro 2024.

It echoed Japan’s 2-1 win against the Germans in last year’s World Cup in Qatar, which helped dump Flick’s team out of the tournament at the group stage.

“We need to not only congratulate ourselves, but we need to continue our development. There are more teams, more challenges, so in this sense, we have many more tasks,” Moriyasu told reporters. 

Germany’s Flick says he’s still right coach despite 4-1 loss to Japan

The coach said his side “put a good deal of pressure on Germany” but “we need to improve.”

“We need to be more compact, everyone must defend, everyone needs to attack, we need to react dynamically.”

The four-time Asian Cup winner has now won three games in a row ahead of the tournament, which kicks off in January in Qatar.

Moriyasu said his opponents were “still among the top teams in the world” despite the loss, and credited Germany and the Bundesliga for improving Japanese football in recent years.

“There are always good times and bad times we are in the middle of a good period.

“I want to make it clear, we have had lots of support from Germany and German managers many players have learned a lot during their time in the Bundesliga.

“We are very grateful to Germany.”

Japan won praise from Flick, who said his side could learn from the Blue Samurai’s recent development and improvement.

“You can see how much they’ve developed and how much football has developed in Japan. You can see how skilled they are, offensive and defensive. We need more.”

Japan takes on Turkey on Tuesday in its final friendly of the international break.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

