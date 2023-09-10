MagazineBuy Print

India vs Lebanon, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the third place match?

IND vs LBN: Here are the streaming and telecast details of the King’s Cup 2023 third-place match between India and Lebanon set to be played in Chiang Mai, Thailand. 

Published : Sep 10, 2023 07:44 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India and Lebanon have played against each other three times this year and Stimac’s side has won twice -- though one was via penalty shootout in the SAFF Cup semifinal.
India and Lebanon have played against each other three times this year and Stimac's side has won twice -- though one was via penalty shootout in the SAFF Cup semifinal.
India and Lebanon have played against each other three times this year and Stimac's side has won twice -- though one was via penalty shootout in the SAFF Cup semifinal.

Match Preview

Heartbroken but head held high after its penalty shootout loss to Iraq in the semifinals, India would look to continue its recent domination against Lebanon when it faces off in the third-place match of Kings Cup here on Sunday.

India was just 10 minutes away from recording its maiden win over higher-ranked Iraq but the West Asian country equalised (2-2) though a debatable penalty and then went on to win the semifinal match 5-4 on shootout.

Head coach Igor Stimac had lashed out at the referee for “robbing” India of a victory. Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was also critical of the 80th-minute penalty awarded to Iraq after its striker Ghadhban was squeezed by two Indian defenders inside the box during a high-ball tussle.

India will, however, gain a lot of confidence from the feisty fight against 70th ranked Iraq and the world number 99 Stimac’s side will hope to sign off the tournament with a win and end at third place.

India and Lebanon has played against each other three times this year and Stimac’s side has won twice -- though one was via penalty shootout in the SAFF Cup semifinal.

In the Intercontinental Cup in June, India had beaten Lebanon 2-0 in the final after playing out a 0-0 draw in the league stage.

It will, however, not be an easy outing for India against Lebanon, which lost to host Thailand 1-2 in the other semifinal on Thursday, but Stimac’s boys will fancy their chances considering their recent success.

- PTI

Live Streaming info
When and where will the match between India and Lebanon be played?
The third-place match between India and Lebanon in the 2023 King’s Cup will be played on Sunday, September 10 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The kick-off is at 4:00 PM IST.
Where can I watch India vs Lebanon King’s Cup third-place match?
The game between India and Lebanon at the 2023 King’s Cup in Thailand will be telecast live on Eurosport. The live streaming will be available on FIFA+ TV.

Related Topics

India /

Lebanon

