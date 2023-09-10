India vs Lebanon LIVE score, LBN 0-0 IND, Kings Cup 2023 updates: Match goalless at the break; Both teams with chances

Key Updates
- September 10, 2023 16:4745+1’
Jradi swings in a good cross inside the India box from a freekick. The ball goes through a seaof bodies but none of the Lebanon players could get a telling touch. Eventually, the ball is cleared to safety by India.
- September 10, 2023 16:4645’
Three minutes added at the end of the first-half.
- September 10, 2023 16:4342’
Chhangte with time and space to make a cross from the right flank. But he slips and sends the ball out for a goalkick. That is unfortunate for the winger.
- September 10, 2023 16:4039’
A chance for India as Lebanon keeper Khalil came off his line after Thapa was played an aerial through ball. Seeing an empty net, Thapa tries to play the ball to a teammate but the ball is intercepted. It is actually difficult to say whether he went for a shot himself or attempt a pass.
- September 10, 2023 16:3837’
Jradi tries to get past Jhingan and get inside the Indian penalty area. He tries to get the better of Indian with his quick feet but Jhingan is alert enough to follow the ball and make the block.
- September 10, 2023 16:3634’
Lebanon tries to split the Indian defence with some one-touch football. Saad is played a through ball and he tries to get to the ball on the right touchline. But, Anwar shields the ball well to earn his side a goalkick.
- September 10, 2023 16:3332’
Asish tries to find a teammate with a cutback from the right. But the ball goes straight to a Lebanon player and India’s attack comes to an end. But the Blue Tigers are gradually finding their footing in the match and creating most of the chances.
- September 10, 2023 16:32YELLOW CARD31’
Booking: Lebanon skipper Mohamad Haidar sees yellow for his late challenge on Chhangte.
- September 10, 2023 16:30YELLOW CARD30’
Booking: Asish Rai sees a yellow card for dragging back Nader Matar.
- September 10, 2023 16:3028’
Thapa will require some medical attention as he is fouled again with a crunching challenge - this time by Ayoub.
- September 10, 2023 16:2827’
Chance: Chhangte is played a through ball as he races at goal with the ball. Chhangte takes the shot but it is blocked just in time.
- September 10, 2023 16:27YELLOW CARD26’
Booking: Ali Tneich sees a yellow card for his late challenge on Thapa.
- September 10, 2023 16:2624’
Rai with another nutmeg on Sabra as he races inside the box from the right. He eventually loses control of the ball and Lebanon clears.
- September 10, 2023 16:2322’
Mishra and Jradi were in a race to get to the ball. Jradi reached it first and sent the ball out for a corner with a slide but winces in pain as Mishra accidentally steps on him with his boots. That was a painful one.
- September 10, 2023 16:2120’
Lebanon with some good interplay to put pressure on the India backline. There is some good passing but no penetration to create any substantial chances.
- September 10, 2023 16:1817’
Asish Rai nutmegs Saad and tries to start an attack but the Lebanon player blocks Rai’s path by holding him back.
- September 10, 2023 16:1513’
Lebanon skipper Mohammad Haidar tries to get away from Jeakson on the turn, but the midfielder stands his ground and brings him down, conceding a foul.
- September 10, 2023 16:109’
Manvir Singh runs at goal again, after being played a through ball by Naorem Mahesh. But he holds on to the ball too long and cannot get a shot away. The ball goes out for a goalkick.
- September 10, 2023 16:099’
Jhingan plays a long ball as Manvir tries to reach to it. However, he is shielded from the ball and the forward cannot get a hold of the ball.
- September 10, 2023 16:088’
Jradi tries to find Saad with an aerial lob but gets too much on his pass as the ball goes out for a goalkick.
- September 10, 2023 16:076’
Manvir tries a bit too hard to win the ball on the right touchline but ends up conceding a foul for the opponent. Lebanon with a chance to break the pressure.
- September 10, 2023 16:053’
Lebanon enjoying the early possession in the first-half. The Indians are comfortable with Lebanon having the ball in their own half.
- September 10, 2023 16:011’
There has been a change in captain for the Indian team. Sandesh Jhingan will be the new captain for the match, replacing Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
- September 10, 2023 16:00Kick-off!
The King’s Cup 2023 third-place match between Lebanon and India is underway at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
- September 10, 2023 15:48What did the coaches say ahead of the match?
India head coach, Igor Stimac: “It’s now a regular competition between India and Lebanon. The fourth match in three months. We know each other very well. There is no secret. So for us coaches, it’s a much easier job. No need to analyse the opponents too much. It’s just about concentrating and focusing on our own game, our players, and how to be effective on the pitch in 90 minutes.”
Lebanon head coach, Aleksander Ilic: “It has started to become a strange competition between the two teams. We’ve already played a lot of games in the past. It will be one open game and, of course, both teams will try their best to succeed.”
- September 10, 2023 15:31Head-to-head record!
Played: 9
India: 3
Draws: 3
Lebanon: 3
- September 10, 2023 15:19India vs Lebanon lineups!
India XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK) (C); Asish Rai, Sandesh Jhingan, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Mahesh Singh; Manvir Singh
Lebanon XI: Mehdi Khalil (GK); Abdallah Moughrabi, Maher Sabra, Hassan Saad, Mohamad Haidar (C), Ali Tneich, Nader Matar, Jihad Ayoub, Walid Shour, Kassam El Zein, Bassel Jradi
- September 10, 2023 14:57PREVIEW
Heartbroken but head held high after its penalty shootout loss to Iraq in the semifinals, India would look to continue its recent domination against Lebanon when it faces off in the third-place match of Kings Cup here on Sunday.
India was just 10 minutes away from recording its maiden win over higher-ranked Iraq but the West Asian country equalised (2-2) though a debatable penalty and then went on to win the semifinal match 5-4 on shootout.
Head coach Igor Stimac had lashed out at the referee for “robbing” India of a victory. Captain Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was also critical of the 80th-minute penalty awarded to Iraq after its striker Ghadhban was squeezed by two Indian defenders inside the box during a high-ball tussle.
Also Read: ISL 2023-24 schedule
India will, however, gain a lot of confidence from the feisty fight against 70th ranked Iraq and the world number 99 Stimac’s side will hope to sign off the tournament with a win and end at third place.
India and Lebanon has played against each other three times this year and Stimac’s side has won twice -- though one was via penalty shootout in the SAFF Cup semifinal.
In the Intercontinental Cup in June, India had beaten Lebanon 2-0 in the final after playing out a 0-0 draw in the league stage.
It will, however, not be an easy outing for India against Lebanon, which lost to host Thailand 1-2 in the other semifinal on Thursday, but Stimac’s boys will fancy their chances considering their recent success.
- PTI
Read full preview HERE
Live Streaming info
When and where will the match between India and Lebanon be played?
The third-place match between India and Lebanon in the 2023 King’s Cup will be played on Sunday, September 10 at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand. The kick-off is at 4:00 PM IST.
Where can I watch India vs Lebanon King’s Cup third-place match?
The game between India and Lebanon at the 2023 King’s Cup in Thailand will be telecast live on Eurosport. The live streaming will be available on FIFA+ TV.
