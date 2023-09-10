India vs Lebanon LIVE score, LBN 0-0 IND, Kings Cup 2023 updates: Match goalless at the break; Both teams with chances

What did the coaches say ahead of the match?

India head coach, Igor Stimac: “It’s now a regular competition between India and Lebanon. The fourth match in three months. We know each other very well. There is no secret. So for us coaches, it’s a much easier job. No need to analyse the opponents too much. It’s just about concentrating and focusing on our own game, our players, and how to be effective on the pitch in 90 minutes.”

Lebanon head coach, Aleksander Ilic: “It has started to become a strange competition between the two teams. We’ve already played a lot of games in the past. It will be one open game and, of course, both teams will try their best to succeed.”