The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on Thursday, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.
Punjab FC, which earned promotion to ISL by virtue of being the I-League champion last season, will open its campaign against defending ISL and Durand Cup champion, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.
This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date after Punjab FC’s addition.
For its first home fixture Punjab FC will host NortEast United FC on October 6.
Following is Punjab FC’s ISL schedule:
- Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Punjab FC - Sep 23, 8 PM - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- FC Goa vs Punjab FC - Oct 2, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa
- Punjab FC vs NorthEast United FC - Oct 6, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
- Jamshedpur FC vs Punjab FC - Oct 22, 8 PM - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
- Chennaiyin FC vs Punjab FC - Oct 29, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
- Mumbai City FC vs Punjab FC - Nov 2, 8 PM - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
- Punjab FC vs Hyderabad FC - Nov 7, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
- Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - Nov 30, 8 PM - Sree Kanteeerava Stadium, Bengaluru
- East Bengal vs Punjab FC - Dec 9, 8 PM - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- Punjab FC vs Kerala Blasters - Dec 14, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
- Punjab FC vs Chennaiyin FC - Dec 18, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
- Punjab FC vs Odisha FC - Dec 26, 8 PM - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
