The schedule for the Indian Super League 2023-24 was released on Thursday, with Kerala Blasters hosting Bengaluru FC in the opening match on September 21 in Kochi.

Punjab FC, which earned promotion to ISL by virtue of being the I-League champion last season, will open its campaign against defending ISL and Durand Cup champion, Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

This will be the 10th season of the ISL and will have the highest number of teams in the league to date after Punjab FC’s addition.

For its first home fixture Punjab FC will host NortEast United FC on October 6.

Following is Punjab FC’s ISL schedule: