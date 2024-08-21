Subroto Cup 2024: Two more teams get disqualified for fielding overage players

On Wednesday, two more teams received the boot from the ongoing Subroto Cup 2024 being held in Bengaluru after they were found guilty of fielding overage players, the Subroto Mukerjee Sports Education Society announced on the third day of the tournament.

Army Public School, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and Sanjeevan Vidyalaya, Kolhapur, Maharashtra are the two teams that were disqualified today.

The above mentioned teams were found out to field more than four players who were above the cut-off age which led to the disqualification of the teams. If a team is found to have four or more players being over the age limit, it gets the boot.

This takes the total tally of disqualified teams to five. On Tuesday, three teams - Nazareth Model High School, Dima Hasao, Assam; Nehru Public School, Jamuai, Bihar and Ultou Govt. Model High School, Bishnupur, Manipur were disqualified, whose matches were declared to be null and void.

READ MORE | Subroto Cup 2024: Three teams disqualified due to fielding overage players, three more sides may get boot

The results of the Skeletal Age Estimation Test which was conducted as per the regulations of the tournament and the criteria set by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) were received today and the decision to disqualify both the teams were taken based on the results.

A third team, Govt. Chawngfinga Middle School, Saidan Kolasib, Mizoram, whose results were also pending, passed the test as only two players were found to be over the cut-off age, which is well within the regulations of the tournament. However, both these players will not be allowed to play any part in the tournament.

A total of 65 players underwent the Skeletal Age Estimation Test in which 23 players passed and 42 players failed the test. The players who failed the test will not take any part in the tournament.