MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab

Crespo was initially ruled out for the season, after suffering a thigh injury in the Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant earlier in the month.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 22:22 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Saul Cresto of East Bengal FC in action.
Saul Cresto of East Bengal FC in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL
infoIcon

Saul Cresto of East Bengal FC in action. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports/ISL

East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo is back in Kolkata and has started his rehab, the Kolkata club announced on Saturday.

Crespo, who was initially ruled out for the season, after suffering a thigh injury in the ISL 2023-24 Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has a chance to feature for the Red and Gold in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out goalless draw; maintain top-of-table excitement

Crespo was subbed off in the 18th minute against Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby earlier in the month. MRI scans post the injury looked serious, suggesting the midfielder’s season was over.

However, as per the latest official update from the Red and Gold, Carles Cuadrat may have a chance to field Crespo before the end of the season if the rehab goes according to plan.

Related Topics

East Bengal /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  2. East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Injury-hit Kerala Blasters hosts FC Goa as both teams look to regain winning touch
    Stan Rayan
  4. ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out goalless draw; maintain top-of-table excitement
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha FC vs Mohun Bagan Highlights, OFC 0-0 MBSG, ISL 2023-24: Sadiku and Mauricio miss chances for both sides leaving it all square
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
    Team Sportstar
  2. RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, February 24
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
    Team Sportstar
  5. India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment