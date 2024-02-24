East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo is back in Kolkata and has started his rehab, the Kolkata club announced on Saturday.
Crespo, who was initially ruled out for the season, after suffering a thigh injury in the ISL 2023-24 Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has a chance to feature for the Red and Gold in the ongoing 2023-24 season.
ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: Odisha FC and Mohun Bagan SG play out goalless draw; maintain top-of-table excitement
Crespo was subbed off in the 18th minute against Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby earlier in the month. MRI scans post the injury looked serious, suggesting the midfielder’s season was over.
However, as per the latest official update from the Red and Gold, Carles Cuadrat may have a chance to field Crespo before the end of the season if the rehab goes according to plan.
Latest on Sportstar
- East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab
- RCB vs UPW Live Score, WPL 2024: Harris, Sehrawat keep Warriorz’ chase alive
- Indian sports wrap, February 24
- ISL 2023-24: Substitute Sivasakthi hero with the late winner as Bengaluru FC edges past Hyderabad
- India loses to Australia in shootout of FIH Men’s Pro League 2023-24
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE