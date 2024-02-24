East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo returns to Kolkata for rehab

East Bengal midfielder Saul Crespo is back in Kolkata and has started his rehab, the Kolkata club announced on Saturday.

Crespo, who was initially ruled out for the season, after suffering a thigh injury in the ISL 2023-24 Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan Super Giant, has a chance to feature for the Red and Gold in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

Crespo was subbed off in the 18th minute against Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby earlier in the month. MRI scans post the injury looked serious, suggesting the midfielder’s season was over.

However, as per the latest official update from the Red and Gold, Carles Cuadrat may have a chance to field Crespo before the end of the season if the rehab goes according to plan.