Shillong Lajong beats Churchill Brothers 2-0 and wins fourth straight home game in the I League 2023-24

The win takes Shillong to third on the table, below Sreenidi Deccan on goal difference, Churchill meanwhile remains rooted to the bottom half of the table just above the relegation zone.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 20:12 IST , SHILLONG

Team Sportstar
Shillong Lajong beats Churchill Brothers 2-0 in the I League
Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Shillong Lajong beats Churchill Brothers 2-0 in the I League | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

SHILLONG

Shillong Lajong beats Churchill Brothers 2-0 in the I-League 2023-24 game at the SSA Stadium on December 6, 2023.

The win takes Shillong to third on the table, below Sreenidi Deccan on goal difference, Churchill meanwhile remains rooted to the bottom half of the table just above the relegation zone.

In the first half, Shillong Lajong attacked from its right flank, creating chances aplenty troubling Churchill’s backline.

Samb missed an early chance in the game, heading Kynsailang Khongsit’s brilliant cross straight at Subashish Roy Chowdhury in the Churchill goal from six yards.

ALSO READ | I-League 2023-24: Delhi FC beats Namdhari FC 2-1, edges closer to Sreenidi Deccan in standings

In the 44th minute, Samb miscued his kick and the ball looped upwards as Laiwang Bohham met it five yards from goal and kicked it in giving the home side a one-goal lead at halftime.

Lajong did not let go of the pressure it had Churchill under in the second half, and after six minutes in doubled its lead with a calmly taken Renan Paulino penalty.

Lajong wrapped up a comfortable three points, and also picked up their first clean sheet of the season.

