Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to preserve its winning momentum as it aims for its sixth straight win when it meets a strong Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture

Published : Dec 06, 2023 13:26 IST

Team Sportstar
It has been barely eight days as the visitor returns to the same venue to renew the duel against the local favourite, which it humiliated 5-2 in the AFC Cup group league stage.


PREVIEW

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to preserve its winning momentum as it aims for its sixth straight win when it meets a strong Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

It has been barely eight days as the visitor returns to the same venue to renew the duel against the local favourite, which it humiliated 5-2 in the AFC Cup group league stage.

KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO

When and where is the match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, December 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).
The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).
The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Odisha FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

