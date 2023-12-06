Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC LIVE streaming info, ISL 2023-24: When, where to watch; Preview

PREVIEW
Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to preserve its winning momentum as it aims for its sixth straight win when it meets a strong Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.
It has been barely eight days as the visitor returns to the same venue to renew the duel against the local favourite, which it humiliated 5-2 in the AFC Cup group league stage.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the match kicking-off?
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?
