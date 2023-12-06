Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates

Preview

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to preserve its winning momentum as it aims for its sixth straight win when it meets a strong Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday.

It has been barely eight days as the visitor returns to the same venue to renew the duel against the local favourite, which it humiliated 5-2 in the AFC Cup group league stage.

Read full preview below

MBSG vs OFC: Mohun Bagan Super Giant sits third in the table and will have a chance to go second with a win here while Odisha can leapfrog the Mariners in case it wins on the road.

When and where is the match kicking-off?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, December 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV).

The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online).