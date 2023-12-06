MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC LIVE score, ISL 2023-24: Kick-off at 8 PM IST; Lineups out; MBSG v OFC updates

MBSG vs OFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.

Updated : Dec 06, 2023 19:56 IST

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players in a training session.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players in a training session. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu
Mohun Bagan Super Giant players in a training session. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/The Hindu

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 group stage clash from the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. This is Aneesh Dey bringing out all the pre-match buildup and live updates from the clash.

  • December 06, 2023 19:30
    From the coach’s corner!

    Juan Ferrado, Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach: “It’s not necessary to change a lot of things. In my mind the system is the same, it is to put the goals, find spaces, etc. It’s an important match, of course, but I don’t think we need to change a lot of things.”


    Sergio Lobera, Odisha FC head coach: “We are happy about the results that we have got in the last few games. But, we need to focus on the present. We are in a good moment. The team is working very well. We are growing every day, ready to improve some things obviously, especially to try to find the balance between attack and defence. The team was better in the last game but we are going to play against a very good team. They are the favourites to win the league because they have a very strong team. But we are ready. We showed everyone that we are ready for a big challenge and this is one of them.”

  • December 06, 2023 19:09
    Odisha FC lineup!
  • December 06, 2023 19:05
    Mohun Bagan Super Giant lineups
  • December 06, 2023 18:45
    Head-to-head record!

    Played: 9


    Mohun Bagan Super Giant - 5


    Draw: 3


    Odisha FC: 1

  • December 06, 2023 18:31
    Preview

    Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be looking to preserve its winning momentum as it aims for its sixth straight win when it meets a strong Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 10 fixture at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Wednesday. 


    It has been barely eight days as the visitor returns to the same venue to renew the duel against the local favourite, which it humiliated 5-2 in the AFC Cup group league stage.


    Read full preview below 

    ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant looks to avenge AFC Cup loss against Odisha FC

    MBSG vs OFC: Mohun Bagan Super Giant sits third in the table and will have a chance to go second with a win here while Odisha can leapfrog the Mariners in case it wins on the road.


    When and where is the match kicking-off?


    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will kick-off at 8:00 PM IST, Wednesday, December 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata. 


    How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match in India?


    The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2023-24 match will be live telecasted on the Sports18 1 Channel (TV). 


    The game can also be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website (online). 


    The game will be livestreamed on OneFootball for those watching from outside India

Related Topics

Mohun Bagan Super Giant /

Odisha FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

