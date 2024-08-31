MagazineBuy Print

MBSG vs NEUFC, Durand Cup 2024 Final : Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v NorthEast United FC

Here’s a look at the head-to-head record between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC ahead of the sides’ Durand Cup 2024 Final on Saturday.

Published : Aug 31, 2024 08:00 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Suhail Ahmad Bhat (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Downtown Heroes Football Club during the Durand Cup match.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant's Suhail Ahmad Bhat (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Downtown Heroes Football Club during the Durand Cup match. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s Suhail Ahmad Bhat (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Downtown Heroes Football Club during the Durand Cup match. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Durand Cup 2024 Final to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The two teams had contrasting semifinal fixtures. MBSG had to dig deep to overcome Bengaluru FC on penalties after a 2-2 draw, while NEUFC had a comfortable outing, beating Shillong Lajong 3-0.

In the group stage, MBSG finished top of Group A on goal difference, with six points in two matches, after the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security reasons.

NEUFC topped Group E with a perfect record of three wins.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head record
Played: 22
MBSG wins: 14
NEUFC wins: 5
Draws: 4
Last five matches between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and NorthEast United FC
MBSG 4 - 2 NEUFC, ISL 2023-24 (17 February, 2024)
NEUFC 1 - 3 MBSG, ISL 2023-24 (15 December, 2023)
NEUFC 1 - 0 MBSG, ISL 2022-23 (24 December, 2022)
MBSG 2 - 1 NEUFC, ISL 2022-23 (10 November, 2022)
MBSG 3 - 1 NEUFC, ISL 2021-22 (12 February, 2022)

