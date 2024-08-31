MBSG vs NEUFC, Durand Cup 2024 Final : Head-to-head record of Mohun Bagan Super Giant v NorthEast United FC

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) will face NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in the Durand Cup 2024 Final to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

The two teams had contrasting semifinal fixtures. MBSG had to dig deep to overcome Bengaluru FC on penalties after a 2-2 draw, while NEUFC had a comfortable outing, beating Shillong Lajong 3-0.

In the group stage, MBSG finished top of Group A on goal difference, with six points in two matches, after the Kolkata Derby against East Bengal, which was scheduled to take place on August 18, was cancelled due to security reasons.

NEUFC topped Group E with a perfect record of three wins.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs NorthEast United FC Head-to-head record Played: 22 MBSG wins: 14 NEUFC wins: 5 Draws: 4