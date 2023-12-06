MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Kerala footballer Viknesh’s appeal challenging two-year ban rejected by NADA panel

Viknesh was handed a two-year ban by the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel starting from November 12, 2022 after his dope sample collected during the National Games in 2022 was found to contain banned ‘Terbutaline’.

Published : Dec 06, 2023 18:19 IST , New Delhi - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Representative Image: The appeal panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) held that Viknesh’s two-year ban will start from April 5, 2023
Representative Image: The appeal panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) held that Viknesh’s two-year ban will start from April 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Representative Image: The appeal panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) held that Viknesh’s two-year ban will start from April 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: AP

Kerala footballer M Viknesh’s appeal challenging a two-year ban, imposed on him by disciplinary committee of the NADA for failing a dope test, has been rejected by the appeal panel in a rare doping case relating to football.

Viknesh was handed a two-year ban by the NADA Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel starting from November 12, 2022 after his dope sample collected during the National Games in Gujarat in September-October 2022 was found to contain banned ‘Terbutaline’, a common substance found in cough syrup.

In an order passed on December 2, the appeal panel of the NADA upheld the disciplinary committee’s decision but changed the date of its operation.

The appeal panel of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) held that Viknesh’s two-year ban will start from April 5, 2023, the date of decision of the disciplinary committee as the Kerala footballer was not provisionally suspended after he failed the dope test.

Very few footballers have been handed bans by the NADA panels for failing dope tests in the history of the sport in the country.

East Bengal defender Arun Malhotra was found positive for a banned substance in a test conducted before the national team’s departure for the 2022 Busan Asian Games. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) slapped Malhotra a ban of 60 days. NADA was non existent then as it was established in 2009.

Also read | Arteta avoids blame game after Raya’s off night after thrilling win vs Luton Town

Mumbai FC player Nishant Mehra had failed a dope test conducted after an I-League match in 2011 and was handed a two-year ban by the NADA. He was the first Indian footballer to be banned by the NADA for doping.

Another Mumbai FC player Dane Pereira was banned for one year in 2025 after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.

In 2017, former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul was let off with a warning after he tested positive for banned Terbutaline. He was able to prove before the disciplinary panel of the NADA that he had taken a banned drug unintentionally.

Viknesh had submitted that on account of fever and cough he consulted a doctor who prescribed Ascoril syrup which “contained the prohibited substance”. He submitted that he was completely unaware that the said syrup contained prohibited substance and that was why he did not mention any medical prescription in the doping control form.

Viknesh also relied upon the case of Subrata Paul but the NADA appeal panel said “the appellant has neither filed any copy of the decision nor media report or provided any citation/date of the decision ...” “We are of the considered opinion that the Appellant has committed an ADRV (Anti-Doping Rule Violation) ... Therefore, the Order dated 05.04.2023 ... passed by Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel is upheld and the Appellant shall undergo ineligibility period of two (2) years from the decision of Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel which is 05.04.2023,” the appeal panel of the NADA headed by Abhinav Mukerji ruled.

Related stories

Related Topics

NADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala footballer Viknesh’s appeal challenging two-year ban rejected by NADA panel
    PTI
  2. Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav
    Stan Rayan
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: India vs England Women’s T20I head-to-head record; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ukkrapandian looks to prove age ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
    Netra V
  5. WPL 2024 to be held in February; BCCI to decide on venues soon, says Dhumal
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Kerala footballer Viknesh’s appeal challenging two-year ban rejected by NADA panel
    PTI
  2. Premier League: Newcastle keeper Pope set to miss four months with injury, says Howe
    Reuters
  3. Manchester United vs Chelsea: Top five Premier League clashes
    Team Sportstar
  4. Middle East teams better suited to Asian Cup’s January scheduling: Australia coach Arnold
    Reuters
  5. No limit to Italy’s ambitions at Euro 2024, says Spalletti
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala footballer Viknesh’s appeal challenging two-year ban rejected by NADA panel
    PTI
  2. Prime Volleyball League 2024: Kochi Blue Spikers retains Erin, George, Jibin and Abhinav
    Stan Rayan
  3. IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20 Live score: India vs England Women’s T20I head-to-head record; Toss at 6:30 PM
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ukkrapandian looks to prove age ‘just a number’ with Ahmedabad Defenders in Volleyball Club World Championship
    Netra V
  5. WPL 2024 to be held in February; BCCI to decide on venues soon, says Dhumal
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment