Manchester United training academy sealed after human remains found near The Cliff: Reports

Manchester United training ground in Greater Manchester was sealed after human remains were found near the facility, according to local media reports in England.

Published : Apr 05, 2024 23:10 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Representative Image: The remains were found close to Man United’s training ground in Salford, Greater Manchester.
Representative Image: The remains were found close to Man United’s training ground in Salford, Greater Manchester. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Manchester United training ground in Salford was sealed after human remains were found near the facility, The Times reported on Friday.

According to the report, the remains were found on in woodland in Kersal Dale in Salford on Thursday afternoon and a murder investigation now has been launched. Though it was uncertain about the origin of the remains, a pathologist ascertained that they were human remains. No arrests have been made so far.

“A large scene is now in place, and is likely to remain for some time, whilst we work to unravel what exactly has happened here. The area is closed to members of the public,” told The Times.

“The victim has not yet been identified, but we know that behind this discovery there will be a family who have lost a loved one, and we want to make sure they are supported as quickly as possible.”

The scene of the incident is close to The Cliff, which was previously the club’s training ground and is its training ground at the moment.

“Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, could be key to unlocking what happened. I would ask that anyone who has any information that may be relevant to our enquiries, no matter how big or small, comes forward by calling 101 and quoting log number 2695 of 4 April 2024,” he added.

