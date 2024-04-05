MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Al Nassr vs Damac LIVE Score, Saudi Pro League: DAM v NAS; Ronaldo to play, preview, predictions

DAC vs NAS: Catch the live score and updates of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Damac and Al Nassr at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

Updated : Apr 05, 2024 23:23 IST

Team Sportstar
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League.
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: STRINGER
Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo in action in the Saudi Pro League. | Photo Credit: STRINGER

Welcome to Sportstar’s Live Blog of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 match between Damac and Al Nassr being played at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Abha. 

  April 05, 2024 23:23
    Where to watch?

    The Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr can be live streamed on the Sony Liv app. The match will also be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network.

  April 05, 2024 23:10
    Match Preview:

    Damac vs Al Nassr LIVE Streaming Info, Saudi Pro League: When, where to watch Ronaldo in goal scoring form

    Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr will face Damac away in the Saudi Pro League at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on April 5 (April 6-12:30 AM IST).

Related Topics

Al Nassr /

Saudi Pro League /

Cristiano Ronaldo

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
