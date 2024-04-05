ISL 2023-24: Mohun Bagan SG looks to remain in hunt for Shield with win over Punjab FC in closed-door match

Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) would look to bounce back from its previous defeat and remain in the hunt for a top-spot finish in the Indian Super League when it faces Punjab FC behind closed doors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Saturday.

The Mariners lost its previous match to Chennaiyin FC 2-3 at home, significantly denting its hopes of catching up with table-topper Mumbai City FC. Similarly, Odisha FC defeated Punjab FC 3-1, which has complicated matters for both these teams.

Still, with 39 points from 19 games, Mohun Bagan has a realistic chance of surpassing Mumbai City FC for the League Winners Shield title.

Mohun Bagan is a force to reckon with on the road, having garnered 22 points in their away matches so far, which will keep Punjab FC on its toes in this encounter.

Punjab FC has not won any of its last three games at home, and a failure to get three points here will result in the team’s longest-ever winless run there in the ISL.

Despite the quality of forwards in the ranks, the team does need to bolster certain metrics to cause troubles to the tremendously gifted Mohun Bagan Super Giant squad.

Mohun Bagan has a chance to become the third team to do the league double over Punjab FC this season, after Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC, won their previous game 3-1 in Kolkata.

The Mariners has scored 40 goals this season, the most amongst all teams. It has netted at least thrice in each of its last two away matches.

“As professionals, we need to always keep winning, and keep pushing to get our results for the season,” Mohun Bagan Super Giant assistant coach Manuel Perez said.

“We are going to play one of the great clubs and the strongest team presently tomorrow. According to that, we will make plans for tomorrow, but we will be focussed in our game plan primarily,” Punjab FC assistant coach Sankarlal Chakraborty said in the pre-match press conference.

The match is being held behind closed doors following a fire incident on March 13 in the stadium’s CCTV room, leaving a man dead due to suffocation.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had issued a notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium authorities on March 15 to not host any events on the premises until the fire safety norms were renewed.

But after a meeting of Sports Authority of India (SAI) with officials of the Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and other stakeholders on Thursday, it was decided to allow the match to happen behind closed doors with only the players and organisers along with security personnel.