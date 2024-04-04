I-League 2023-24: Castaneda’s late equaliser salvages draw for Sreenidi, delays title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting

Sreenidi Deccan rode on a late equaliser by David Castaneda against NEROCA FC to delay the I-League title celebrations for Mohammedan Sporting, at the SSA Polo Ground in Shillong on Thursday.

Mohammedan, enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Sreenidi, would have won its maiden I-League title, had the latter lost the match, with Mohammedan enjoying a better head-to-head record against the Hyderabad-based outfit.

However, Castaneda converted a penalty with ease in the 82nd minute, becoming the club’s highest goalscorer this season (9 goals).

Earlier, a flurry of chances opened up for both teams in the first half. First, a Faysal Shayesteh free-kick, headed by Eli Sabia hit the crossbar while Baoringdao Bodo rattled the Sreenidi woodwork seconds later.

With mere minutes remaining though, NEROCA shot itself in the foot, with defender Ronaldo Nongthombam picking up a second yellow for a handball near the halfway line.

The game turned on its head in the 70th minute when Jagdeep Singh fouled NEROCA’s Lourembam David Singh inside the box and Rohit Meetei gave the host side the lead. However, NEROCA’s lack of discipline – it had already been reduced to 10 men previously – saw Sreenidi get a penalty when Castaneda was fouled by Bodo in the box.

Castaneda, having already scored once, came close to scoring another a few minutes later, but his header was just too high.