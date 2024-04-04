MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Castaneda’s late equaliser salvages draw for Sreenidi, delays title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting

Davis Castaneda’s late equaliser salvaged a point for Sreenidi, allowing it to remain in the race for the title race should table-topper Mohammedan stumble.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 19:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File photo: Castaneda became the highest goalscorer for his side this season, going past Brazilian William Alves, converting a late penalty and salvaging a point for Sreenidi Deccan.
File photo: Castaneda became the highest goalscorer for his side this season, going past Brazilian William Alves, converting a late penalty and salvaging a point for Sreenidi Deccan. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media
infoIcon

File photo: Castaneda became the highest goalscorer for his side this season, going past Brazilian William Alves, converting a late penalty and salvaging a point for Sreenidi Deccan. | Photo Credit: AIFF Media

Sreenidi Deccan rode on a late equaliser by David Castaneda against NEROCA FC to delay the I-League title celebrations for Mohammedan Sporting, at the SSA Polo Ground in Shillong on Thursday.

Mohammedan, enjoying a six-point lead over second-placed Sreenidi, would have won its maiden I-League title, had the latter lost the match, with Mohammedan enjoying a better head-to-head record against the Hyderabad-based outfit.

However, Castaneda converted a penalty with ease in the 82nd minute, becoming the club’s highest goalscorer this season (9 goals).

Earlier, a flurry of chances opened up for both teams in the first half. First, a Faysal Shayesteh free-kick, headed by Eli Sabia hit the crossbar while Baoringdao Bodo rattled the Sreenidi woodwork seconds later.

With mere minutes remaining though, NEROCA shot itself in the foot, with defender Ronaldo Nongthombam picking up a second yellow for a handball near the halfway line.

The game turned on its head in the 70th minute when Jagdeep Singh fouled NEROCA’s Lourembam David Singh inside the box and Rohit Meetei gave the host side the lead. However, NEROCA’s lack of discipline – it had already been reduced to 10 men previously – saw Sreenidi get a penalty when Castaneda was fouled by Bodo in the box.

Castaneda, having already scored once, came close to scoring another a few minutes later, but his header was just too high.

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

