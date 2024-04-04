MagazineBuy Print

I-League 2023-24: Second-half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan delayed due to technical failure

The first half ended 0-0. NEROCA’s Ronaldo Singh Nongthombam was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the first period.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 18:35 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The first half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan ended 0-0.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The first half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan ended 0-0. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: The first half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan ended 0-0. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The start of the second half of the I-League 2023-24 match between NEROCA FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC at the SSA Ground No.1 in Shillong was delayed for more than 30 minutes as the floodlights were not working.

Neither team returned to the pitch for the second half due to the technical failure, which affected the visibility. The first half ended 0-0. NEROCA’s Ronaldo Singh Nongthombam was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the first period.

Sreenidi Deccan is currently second in the table, five points behind league leader Mohammedan SC. NEROCA on the other hand has already been relegated from the league and sit 12th in the table.

More to follow

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
