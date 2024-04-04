I-League 2023-24: Second-half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan delayed due to technical failure

The start of the second half of the I-League 2023-24 match between NEROCA FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC at the SSA Ground No.1 in Shillong was delayed for more than 30 minutes as the floodlights were not working.

Neither team returned to the pitch for the second half due to the technical failure, which affected the visibility. The first half ended 0-0. NEROCA’s Ronaldo Singh Nongthombam was shown a second yellow in the dying minutes of the first period.

Sreenidi Deccan is currently second in the table, five points behind league leader Mohammedan SC. NEROCA on the other hand has already been relegated from the league and sit 12th in the table.

