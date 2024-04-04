MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC beats Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue late surge, climbs to sixth

Rahim Ali netted the winner as Chennaiyin FC beat Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue its late surge for a playoff spot in the Indian Super League, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 21:29 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Aneesh Dey
Rahim Ali celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chennaiyin FC against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League.
Rahim Ali celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chennaiyin FC against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
infoIcon

Rahim Ali celebrates scoring the winning goal for Chennaiyin FC against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Chennaiyin FC received a further boost on its road to qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) 10 playoffs after a 2-1 comeback win against Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are out of the race for the top-six and will look to end its season on a high against FC Goa in its final game.

The Marina Machans, egged on by a respectable home support, started the match on the front foot.

JFC kept a high line in an away match, allowing Vincy Barretto and Jiteshwor Singh to utilise their pace and make dangerous runs behind the defence. But the resolute Red Miners backline stayed compact to thwart any danger.

Jordan Murray came close to scoring the opener for CFC twice in the first 20 minutes. The first chance came from an early cross by Farukh Choudhary, where the Australian made a run at the near post to try and poke the ball inside the net.

RELATED: ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC to play East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG behind closed doors

Three minutes later, a delectable back heel from Rafael Crivellaro allowed Murray to shoot across the face of the goal, only for the ball to miss the target by inches.

It was JFC, however, which silenced the home crowd after scoring against the run of play in the 22nd minute. Muhammed Uvais’ floating cross from the left flank found an unmarked Rei Tachikawa, who beat CFC keeper Debjit Majumder with a looping header.

Tachikawa celebrates scoring the opening goal for Jamshedpur FC against Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.
Tachikawa celebrates scoring the opening goal for Jamshedpur FC against Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
lightbox-info

Tachikawa celebrates scoring the opening goal for Jamshedpur FC against Chennaiyin FC at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

CFC equalised almost immediately. Ryan Edwards met Crivellaro’s corner with his head but JFC’s goalie TP Rehenesh’s reflexes saw the ball pushed onto the post.

Khalid Jamil’s men almost doubled their lead in the dying minutes of the first half courtesy of Mohammed Sanan, whose effort from the inside the box clattered against the post.

ALSO READ: I-League 2023-24: Castaneda’s late equaliser salvages draw for Sreenidi, delays title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting

Whatever CFC head coach Owen Coyle said during the half-time talk seemed to have struck a chord among his men. CFC dominated the proceedings right from the start of the second half and took little time to impact the proceedings.

In the 52nd minute, the chance arrived with a blunder by Rehenesh. In a bid to clear the ball, he passed it straight to Crivellaro, who made his former side pay.

Chennaiyin’s Crivellaro scored the equaliser, latching on a blunder by Rehenesh of Jamshedpur FC, in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
Chennaiyin’s Crivellaro scored the equaliser, latching on a blunder by Rehenesh of Jamshedpur FC, in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL
lightbox-info

Chennaiyin’s Crivellaro scored the equaliser, latching on a blunder by Rehenesh of Jamshedpur FC, in their Indian Super League (ISL) match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Focus Sports / ISL

Riding high on the momentum after scoring the equaliser, second-half substitute Rahim Ali brought the roof down in the 59th minute - just three minutes after coming on the pitch. Showing impressive resilience, he ventured inside the JFC box under pressure and kept his calm to dink the ball past an onrushing Rehenesh.

Jamil tried to use his bench-strength, bringing on attackers in Daniel Chima Chukwu and Komal Thatal after going a goal down, but Coyle’s men held on to preserve their narrow lead.

Related Topics

Chennaiyin FC /

Jamshedpur FC /

Rahim Ali /

ISL 2023-24 /

Indian Super League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC beats Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue late surge, climbs to sixth
    Aneesh Dey
  2. GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 150/6 (16 Overs); Jitesh Sharma falls, all hopes on Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Power outage scare before SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad; No interruption in training sessions
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 4: Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Indian Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC beats Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue late surge, climbs to sixth
    Aneesh Dey
  2. I-League 2023-24: Castaneda’s late equaliser salvages draw for Sreenidi, delays title celebrations of Mohammedan Sporting
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24: Second-half of NEROCA vs Sreenidi Deccan delayed as floodlights stop working
    Team Sportstar
  4. ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC to play East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG behind closed doors
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stimac to stay on, told by AIFF to focus on June World Cup qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC beats Jamshedpur FC 2-1 to continue late surge, climbs to sixth
    Aneesh Dey
  2. GT vs PBKS LIVE Score IPL 2024: Punjab Kings 150/6 (16 Overs); Jitesh Sharma falls, all hopes on Shashank Singh
    Team Sportstar
  3. FIDE Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 1: Five Indians in action as Gukesh takes on Vidit; Humpy vs Vaishali; Pragg faces Firouzja; Matches to start at 12:00 AM IST
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Power outage scare before SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad; No interruption in training sessions
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Indian sports wrap, April 4: Pakistan Volleyball Federation invites India for tournament in Islamabad
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment