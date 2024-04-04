MagazineBuy Print

ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC to play East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG behind closed doors

PFC, after winning the I-League last season, has had a bumpy ride in the ISL so far, but is still in the race for playoffs, remaining a point off sixth-placed Bengaluru FC.

Published : Apr 04, 2024 17:48 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Punjab FC is the first club to earn promotion into the Indian Super League and is currently ninth in the standings.
Punjab FC is the first club to earn promotion into the Indian Super League and is currently ninth in the standings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Punjab FC is the first club to earn promotion into the Indian Super League and is currently ninth in the standings. | Photo Credit: PTI

Punjab FC will play its next two matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) behind closed doors, the club said in an official statement on Thursday.

“We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on the 6th of April and against East Bengal on the 10th of April will be played behind closed doors. The #Shers will miss your presence in the stands,” the club said in a statement.

PFC, the first club to earn promotion to ISL, after winning the I-League last season, has had a bumpy ride in the league so far. After consecutive wins against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, it has lost three games and draws once in the last five games.

ALSO READ: ISL 2023-24: FC Goa signs Real Kashmir’s captain Muhammad Hammad on a multi-year deal

With 21 points from 20 games, it is ninth in the league standings and remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, remaining just one point off sixth-placed BFC.

Related Topics

Punjab FC /

Indian Super League /

ISL 2023-24 /

East Bengal /

Bengaluru FC

