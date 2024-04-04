ISL 2023-24: Punjab FC to play East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG behind closed doors

Punjab FC will play its next two matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) behind closed doors, the club said in an official statement on Thursday.

“We regret to inform you that, due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on the 6th of April and against East Bengal on the 10th of April will be played behind closed doors. The #Shers will miss your presence in the stands,” the club said in a statement.

PFC, the first club to earn promotion to ISL, after winning the I-League last season, has had a bumpy ride in the league so far. After consecutive wins against Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters, it has lost three games and draws once in the last five games.

With 21 points from 20 games, it is ninth in the league standings and remains in the hunt for a playoff spot, remaining just one point off sixth-placed BFC.