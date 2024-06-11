FIFA World Cup Qualifier: What happened when India last played Qatar?

India faces Qatar in its last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers second round match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Tuesday, June 11. The Blue Tigers must win to increase its chances of making it to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The last time both sides faced was on November 21, 2023 when Qatar ended India’s 15-game unbeaten run at home with a 3-0 win in its 2026 FIFA World Cup second-round qualifiers.

Moustafa Tarek Mashal, Almoez Ali and Yusuf Abdurisag scored for Qatar in India’s first loss in the second round of qualifiers.

The visitor, starting on the offensive right from kick-off, had its first chance in the second minute when Amrinder’s miscued kick found Almoez on his left. The forward jinked into the Indian penalty box and crossed it for Akram Afif on his left, but the No.11’s shot went wide, to the relief of the home fans.

For Qatar, it was Moustafa, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder who scored the defining goal in the first half. At the half-hour mark, he came close to doubling the lead, but this time, Amrinder reigned supreme, pushing his header away.