Indian sports wrap, July 17

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on July 17.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 18:55 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
East Bengal FC clinched a 4-2 win against West Bengal Police SC.
East Bengal FC clinched a 4-2 win against West Bengal Police SC.
infoIcon

East Bengal FC clinched a 4-2 win against West Bengal Police SC.

FOOTBALL

East Bengal wins CFL match against West Bengal Police

East Bengal FC won their second Calcutta Football League 2023 Premier Division Group II match 4-2 against West Bengal Police SC at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium earlier today. It was East Bengal’s first victory in CFL 2023.

EB’s K. Bunando Singh opened the scoring in the 17th minute. Sarthak Golui doubled the lead for the Red & Gold brigade eight minutes later.

Although Subrata Biswas (32’) and Rajib Dutta (48’) got WB Police back on level terms, EB fought their way back and eventually won the contest 4-2, thanks to second-half goals from Dip Saha (penalty, 70’) and debutant Avishek Kunjam (74’).

EB will next take on Kidderpore SC in their 3rd CFL 2023 fixture at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on July 20, Thursday.

-Team Sportstar

SHOOTING

Abhinav-Gautami pair bags gold at ISSF Junior World Championship

Gautami Bhanot and Abhinav Shaw won the mixed air rifle gold in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea, on Monday.

The Indian pair beat the qualification toppers of France, Oceanne Muller and Romain Aufrere 17-13 for the gold.

In mixed air pistol, the pair of Sainyam and Abhinav Choudhary missed the chance to fight for the gold by two points, but ennsured the bronze medal with a 17-11 win over the Korean team of Kim Juri and Kim Kanghyun.

With three gold, a silver and two bronze medals, India was in the second spot on the medals table behind China, which had one extra silver.

The results
Mixed air pistol: 1. China (Wang Siyu, Bu Shuaihang) 16 (583); 2. China-2 (Yao Qianxun, Zhang Yu) 4 (576); 3. India (Sainyam, Abhinav Chaudhary) 17 (574); 4. Korea (Kim Juri, Kim Kanghyun) 11 (576); 6. India-2 (Ajnjali Chaudhary, Shubham Bisla) 573.
Mixed air rifle: 1. India (Gautami Bhanot, Abhinav Shaw) 17 (627.4); 2. France (Oceanne Muller, Romain Aufrere) 13 (632.4); 3. China-2 (Zhang Jiale, Zhu Mingshuai) 16 (626.4); 4. China (Fan Xinyi, Shen Yuchen) 14 (625.5); 6. India-2 (Sonam Maskar, Parth Mane) 624.9.

-Team Sportstar

