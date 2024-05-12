Inter Miami vs Montreal Live Score, MLS: MTL 2-0 MIA; Vilsaint scores the second for Montreal

- May 12, 2024 05:48CORNER36’
Bryce Duke gets into the box again, takes a shot which is deflected wide by Kryvstov for a corner.
- May 12, 2024 05:44GOAL32’ MTL 2-0 MIA - Jules-Anthony Vilsaint
The home team doubles its advantage!
Vilsaint with a curling finish from the left side of the box. No chance for Callender. He first played a through ball to Lassiter who then tapped a return pass into the box. Montreal proving too good for Miami.
- May 12, 2024 05:4129’
SAVED! Callender with a diving save to prevent the ball from creeping into bottom corner. Toye makes a cross from the right and Choiniere comes in from the midfield to connect to it.
- May 12, 2024 05:3827’
Inter Miami knocking on the door, it has had possession on the edge of the Montreal box. Just need an incisive pass.
- May 12, 2024 05:34GOAL22’ MTL 1-0 MIA - Bryce Duke
Montreal takes the lead with a classic counter attack.
Vilsaint with a dart down the left flank and Duke is allowed to creep past the defenders through the centre of the field. The square ball is perfect and Duke takes one touch to control it and nutmeg Callender.
- May 12, 2024 05:3017’
Messi aims for the top left corner of the goal but does not manage to dip it. The ball curls over the bar.
- May 12, 2024 05:29FREE KICK17’
Free Kick for Inter Miami in a dangerous area. Messi is on his dribble through the centre and he does Waterman with a sharp change of direction. The trailing leg from the defender catches Messi.
- May 12, 2024 05:2816’
Messi with a little flair in the middle of the park but Choiniere sticks to him and does not allow the move to develop.
- May 12, 2024 05:2715’
Callender with a vital intercept. Lassiter is able to dribble his way into the box through the left and dinks the ball to the centre. Toye is lurking at the far post and would have connected to it if not for the goalie’s jump.
- May 12, 2024 05:2312’
Waterman intercepts Messi’s attempted through ball to Gressel on the right wing.
- May 12, 2024 05:229’
The delivery is short and Montreal switches the ball from the left to the right wing. The cross into the penalty is into the six-yard box but a Miami defender manages to get a foot to it and clear.
- May 12, 2024 05:21CORNER9’
Duke takes the shot, and a deflection takes the ball over the cross bar. A corner for Montreal.
- May 12, 2024 05:20FREE KICK8’
Kryvstov concedes a free kick on the edge of the Inter Miami box. Vilsaint is the Montreal player clipped as he tried to work his way through the centre.
- May 12, 2024 05:187’
A quite spell of play after a brisk start. Inter Miami happy to keep the ball in its half looking for space.
- May 12, 2024 05:164’
Gressel makes a run in behind and gets a long ball from the back too. It is weighted just a bit too much, allowing Sirios to step out and get the ball.
- May 12, 2024 05:154’
Messi and Busquets cannot quite work out a one-two move in the final third and the possession changes hands.
- May 12, 2024 05:143’
Messi with an overhead flick from the centre to the right for Gressel. The shot is blocked.
- May 12, 2024 05:132’
Miami bears the first flurry of attacks from Montreal. Nothing in the penalty area though as the defensive line keeps it shape and formation.
- May 12, 2024 05:111’
It is Inter Miami which gets the ball rolling from the centre circle.
- May 12, 2024 05:08The players are on the pitch
The two sides make their way to the centre as we inch closer to the kick off in Montreal.
- May 12, 2024 05:05Can Inter Miami continue its away form?
Tata Martino’s side has picked up 10 out of the potential 15 up for grabs on the road this season. It’s only loss away from home came against NY Red Bulls in March when it went down 0-4.
- May 12, 2024 04:52Messi in MLS this season
Despite making a slow start to his season due to an injury, Lionel Messi has blazed his way to 10 goals and 9 assists in just eight games. He is the joint-highest scorer this season along with teammate Luis Suarez.
- May 12, 2024 04:47On the Points Table
Inter Miami - 1st; 12 games, 7W, 3D, 2L, +14, 24 points.
Montreal - 11th; 10 games, 3W, 3D, 2L, -7, 12 points.
- May 12, 2024 04:44Montreal vs Inter Miami Last 5 Results
Inter Miami 2-3 Montreal, March 2024
Montreal 1-0 Inter Miami, May 2023
Inter Miami 2-0 Montreal, February 2023
Inter Miami 1-3 Montreal, October 2022
Montreal 2-2 Inter Miami, August 2022
- May 12, 2024 04:41Head to head record between Montreal and Inter Miami
Played: 9 | Montreal: 6 | Inter Miami: 2 | Draw: 1
- May 12, 2024 04:35Lineups
Montreal: Sirois, Campbell, Waterman, Alvarez, Ruan, Piette, Choiniere, Lassiter, Duke, Toye, Vilsant.
Inter Miami: Callender, Weigandt, Freire, Kryvtsov, Negri, Gressel, Busquets, Rojas, Messi, Suarez, Cremaschi.
- May 12, 2024 04:30LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming of the Montreal vs Inter Miami MLS match will be available on AppleTV on a subscription basis.
There will be no broadcast of the match in India.
