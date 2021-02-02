Another quiet transfer window for clubs in Spain

Another transfer window in Spain passed quietly on Monday as none of the top teams made big signings while they continue to feel financially smashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Barcelona has been hit the hardest and will be without players that coach Ronald Koeman wanted to add, including defender Eric Garcia and forward Memphis Depay.

The club is also mired in political turmoil, being led by a caretaker board that can't make many decisions regarding transfers.

Real Madrid didn't make any significant signings, either, with forward Luka Jovic and midfielder Martin Odegaard leaving on loans to Eintracht Frankfurt and Arsenal, respectively. The club also sent young Japanese forward Takefusa Kubo from Villarreal to Getafe on a loan.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are 10 points behind Atletico Madrid, which brought in French forward Moussa Dembele from Lyon to replace Diego Costa, who left the club a few weeks ago.

Sevilla added Papu Gomez from Atalanta, while Real Sociedad moved Willian Jose to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Valencia, also trying to recover from a slow start to its season, reached a deal for the return of right-back Cristiano Piccini from Atalanta. It also signed defender Ferro from Benfica and forward Patrick Cutrone from Wolverhampton.