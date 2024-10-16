MagazineBuy Print

Brazil vs Peru LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of BRA V PER

BRA vs PER: Catch the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Brazil and Peru being played at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.

Updated : Oct 16, 2024 05:16 IST

Team Sportstar
Brazil's forward Vinicius Jr (L) and Ecuador's midfielder Alan Francofight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Ecuador, at the Major Antônio Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
Brazil's forward Vinicius Jr (L) and Ecuador's midfielder Alan Francofight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Ecuador, at the Major Antônio Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) | Photo Credit: MAURO PIMENTEL
Brazil's forward Vinicius Jr (L) and Ecuador's midfielder Alan Francofight for the ball during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Brazil and Ecuador, at the Major Antônio Couto Pereira stadium in Curitiba, Brazil, on September 6, 2024. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) | Photo Credit: MAURO PIMENTEL

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Brazil and Peru being played at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.

  • October 16, 2024 05:16
    PREDICTED LINEUPS

    Brazil: Ederson(GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Bruno Guimaraes, Andre; Raphinha, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus; Rodrygo.

    Peru: Gallesse(GK); Polo, Araujo, Zambrano, Abram, Callens; Sonne, Castillo, Pena; Valera, Flores.

  • October 16, 2024 04:57
    Live-streaming info

    Brazil vs Peru LIVE streaming info, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: When, where to watch BRA v PER; Head-to-head record; Predicted XI

    BRA vs PER: All you need to know about the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Brazil and Peru to be played at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.

  • October 16, 2024 04:54
    Where to watch the Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

    The Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.


  • October 16, 2024 04:53
    When will the Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match kick off?

    The Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 6:15 AM IST on October 16, Wednesday at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.


  • October 16, 2024 04:45
    Where to live-stream the Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match?

    You can also follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.

  • October 16, 2024 04:35
    Preview

    No Neymar, no Vinicius Júnior, no problem for Brazil.

    Two players from local giant Botafogo rescued Brazil and coach Dorival Júnior from another embarrassment last Friday in a last-minute 2-1 victory at Chile in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

    Under pressure from fans and even the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Júnior is expected to give more playing time to Botafogo strikers Igor Jesus and Luiz Henrique, the scorers in Santiago.

    Read the full preview here.
  • October 16, 2024 04:35
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Brazil and Peru being played at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.

