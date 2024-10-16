Brazil vs Peru LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of BRA V PER

- October 16, 2024 05:16PREDICTED LINEUPS
Brazil: Ederson(GK); Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Abner; Bruno Guimaraes, Andre; Raphinha, Luiz Henrique, Igor Jesus; Rodrygo.
Peru: Gallesse(GK); Polo, Araujo, Zambrano, Abram, Callens; Sonne, Castillo, Pena; Valera, Flores.
The Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will not be available for telecast in India. The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.
The Brazil vs Peru FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL qualifying match will kick off at 6:15 AM IST on October 16, Wednesday at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
You can also follow Sportstar’s live blog of the game for updates.
No Neymar, no Vinicius Júnior, no problem for Brazil.
Two players from local giant Botafogo rescued Brazil and coach Dorival Júnior from another embarrassment last Friday in a last-minute 2-1 victory at Chile in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.
Under pressure from fans and even the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Júnior is expected to give more playing time to Botafogo strikers Igor Jesus and Luiz Henrique, the scorers in Santiago.Read the full preview here.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifying match between Brazil and Peru being played at the Arena BRB Mane Garrincha.
