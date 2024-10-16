Brazil vs Peru LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers: Preview, predicted XI, live-streaming info of BRA V PER

Preview

No Neymar, no Vinicius Júnior, no problem for Brazil.

Two players from local giant Botafogo rescued Brazil and coach Dorival Júnior from another embarrassment last Friday in a last-minute 2-1 victory at Chile in South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Under pressure from fans and even the country’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Júnior is expected to give more playing time to Botafogo strikers Igor Jesus and Luiz Henrique, the scorers in Santiago.