Germany plane diverted for safety check on return from Iceland

The plane carrying the Germany squad back from Iceland after a World Cup qualifier was diverted to Scotland for a safety inspection, the German FA said on Thursday.

"Our flight home has been diverted to Edinburgh in order to carry out a precautionary safety inspection on the plane," said a statement from the DFB on Twitter.

"Everyone is fine and patiently waiting while the staff go about their business calmly and professionally. Another coffee it is then!"

Germany won its Group J clash 4-0 in Reykjavik on Wednesday.