ISL: Bengaluru FC parts ways with coach Simon Grayson

Renedy Singh will take charge of the team for the forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint a new Head Coach shortly. 

Published : Dec 09, 2023 09:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File image of Simon Grayson.
File image of Simon Grayson. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu
infoIcon

File image of Simon Grayson. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K / The Hindu

Bengaluru FC has decided to mutually part ways with head coach Simon Grayson, the Indian Super League club confirmed via a statement on Saturday.

“The club would like to thank Grayson for his time at Bengaluru FC, that included a remarkable turnaround in the League last season, and for adding the Durand Cup to Bengaluru’s trophy cabinet. The club wishes him nothing but the best for his future.” the statement read.

ALSO READ | Spiderman hangs up his boots: Veteran Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul announces retirement

Englishman Grayson, who joined the club at the start of the 2022-23 season, led the Blues to three finals – winning the Durand Cup, while finishing as runners-up in the Super Cup and the Indian Super League final. 

Alongside Grayson, assistant Coach Neil McDonald will also depart the club.

Former India captain Renedy Singh will take charge of the team for the forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint a new Head Coach shortly. 

Bengaluru currently sits ninth in the ISL points table with a solitary win in nine games. The club, which recently succumbed to its heaviest home defeat against Mumbai City FC, will take on rival Chennaiyin FC on Wednesday.

