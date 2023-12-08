MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City resigns Bengaluru FC to humiliating 4-0 defeat

Mumbai City steamrolled BFC for much of the match, and the opener from Abdenasser El Khayati on 11 minutes was its first evidence.

Published : Dec 08, 2023 22:38 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

N. Sudarshan
Mumbai city FC’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz (30), celebrates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC.
Mumbai city FC’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz (30), celebrates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Mumbai city FC’s Jorge Pereyra Diaz (30), celebrates after scoring a goal against Bengaluru FC. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Bengaluru FC’s cup of woes overflowed at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Friday after a humiliating 0-4 loss — the heaviest at home in its history — to Mumbai City FC. Simon Grayson’s men now lie ninth in the table on seven points, with just a solitary win from nine outings.

So bad was the performance that the moment Mumbai City scored its fourth goal, club owner Parth Jindal raged on X: “This isn’t Bengaluru FC — changes are coming — we need to get back to where we belong — this is embarrassing. I’m sorry — this is beyond me — with this squad to play like this is not BFC.”

Impulsive it may have been, but the view wasn’t far from the truth. Mumbai City steamrolled BFC for much of the match, and the opener from Abdenasser El Khayati on 11 minutes was its first evidence. A wonderful through ball from Rahul Bheke was collected superbly by Greg Stewart, who in turn squared the ball for El Khayati for an easy tap-in.

ALSO READ | Spiderman hangs up his boots: Veteran Indian goalkeeper Subrata Paul announces retirement

On the half-hour mark, the visitors doubled the advantage when Akash Mishra volleyed home from just outside the penalty area after BFC defender Robin Yadav botched a clearance.

BFC’s only real chance came in the 23rd minute, but Javi Hernandez’s curled strike aimed at the top corner was tipped over by goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa.

If the 7000-odd faithful at the ground had hoped for BFC players to clear their heads and come back rejuvenated, it wasn’t to be. The hosts only muddled things further by conceding two penalties in four minutes, both of which were converted.

Nearly half an hour was left but Mumbai City, intriguingly, did not plunge the dagger further. And BFC should be thankful for that.

The result
Bengaluru FC 0 lost to Mumbai City FC 4 (El Khayati 11, Mishra 30, Pereyra Diaz (P) 57, Chhangte (P) 61).

Related Topics

ISL 2023-24 /

Bengaluru FC /

Mumbai City FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IWL 2023-24: Defending champion Gokulam Kerala held to goalless draw by Sethu FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Stange handball in Saudi Pro League leads to penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City resigns Bengaluru FC to humiliating 4-0 defeat
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh live Updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack, starting line-ups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen says he and Red Bull can still do better
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City resigns Bengaluru FC to humiliating 4-0 defeat
    N. Sudarshan
  2. WATCH: Stange handball in Saudi Pro League leads to penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson returns to full training after hamstring injury
    AP
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh live Updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack, starting line-ups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Saudi sports minister says 2034 World Cup could be hosted in summer or winter despite desert heat
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IWL 2023-24: Defending champion Gokulam Kerala held to goalless draw by Sethu FC
    Team Sportstar
  2. WATCH: Stange handball in Saudi Pro League leads to penalty
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City resigns Bengaluru FC to humiliating 4-0 defeat
    N. Sudarshan
  4. Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh live Updates, Saudi Pro League: Cristiano Ronaldo leads attack, starting line-ups
    Team Sportstar
  5. Verstappen says he and Red Bull can still do better
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment