ISL 2023-24: Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC play out gritty goalless draw

Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC played out a goalless draw as the league debutant continues its search for its maiden win of the season.

Published : Oct 22, 2023 22:54 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar

Jamshedpur FC and Punjab FC played out a goalless draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 as the league debutant continues its search for its maiden win of the season.

Jamshedpur FC came across its first proper goal-scoring chance in the 25th minute, with Ricky Lallawmawma and Seiminlen Doungel interlinking in the left flank before squaring a pass off to Alen Stevanović outside the box on the middle. The 32-year-old winger pulled off a shot but couldn’t get enough power and the ball ended up being off target.

READ MORE | AFC Cup 2023-24: Bashundhara Kings gets VISA for match against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in India

Punjab’s talismanic forward Luka Majcen was involved in an incident with Jamshedpur defender Pratik Chaudhari a few minutes later.

Majcen was again at the centre of all the action post the halftime break. He sprinted through the opposition’s defensive line but he was marked closely by Elson José Dias Júnior until the end. The centre back didn’t allow the striker any chance to shoot at goal and closely guarded him inside the box to thwart a formidable opportunity for the visitors to get a lead in the contest.

Jamshedpur responded with a brilliant move brought about by Rei Tachikawa, its star from the previous game. The player dropped deep, played a pass to Daniel Chima Chukwu inside a crowded 18-yard box. Daniel released a pass to Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) graduate Mohammed Sanan. The youngster unleashed a shot from close range but it was saved well by Ravi Kumar, who was well positioned to keep the scores level.

SHORTS | Who are the top goal scorers of 2023 in men’s football so far?

The Red Miners acquired a control over the proceedings gradually, and that reflected in the multiple rounds of attacks that they created courtesy of Tachikawa and Stevanovic. Tachikawa donned a free role in the frontline, shuffling across both flanks to send in lateral deliveries inside the box. However, the team lacked an imposing presence inside the box that could convert those chances.

What’s next for both teams?

Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United FC for their next match on October 26, whereas Punjab FC will square off against Chennaiyin FC at the latter’s home ground for its upcoming fixture on October 29.

