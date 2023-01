Mumbai City FC signs Hardik Bhatt on loan from Rajasthan United 

Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Monday announced the signing of Hardik Bhatt on loan from Rajastha Untied.

“Mumbai City FC are delighted to confirm the signing of Hardik Bhatt. The 25-year-old defender joins the Islanders on loan from I-League club Rajasthan United until the end of the 2022-23 season.” the club said in a statement.

Born in Mumbai, Hardik began his professional career with ARA FC, an I-League second-division club, before signing on for FC Bengaluru United in 2019. Showcasing his prowess as a full-back, Hardik made eight appearances, scoring twice, for the Bengaluru-based side.

Following a stint with Hyderya Kashmir FC, Hardik moved to I-League side Rajasthan United in December 2021.

He established himself in the ranks of the Desert Warriors, becoming a part of Rajasthan United’s exploits in ts debut I-League season in 2021-22, and became a regular fixture in its side in the ongoing league campaign.

Hardik put in impressive performances at the 2022 Durand Cup as well, including featuring in the Group B fixture against the Islanders, as he helped Rajasthan United qualify to the knockout stages.

Hardik said, “It’s a proud moment for me to join Mumbai City, a club from a city that I call home. It is no secret that Mumbai City are an ambitious club. I am certain that I will be giving my 100% for the badge and I want to help the club in my time here to achieve success.”

“It’s a pleasure to have Hardik join our talented group. We are aware of his capabilities having seen him up and close at the Durand Cup last year, but we’ve also seen his strong performances in the I-League. Hardik will bring in his qualities in our defence, particularly as a full back, and we are confident that he can contribute greatly in what is a crucial part of the season for us in the ISL and beyond.”, Des Buckingham, Head Coach, Mumbai City FC said.