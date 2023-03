ISL 2022/23 Knockouts: ATK Mohun Bagan banks on home record against Odisha FC

ATK Mohun Bagan will bank on its die-hard supporters in a bid to carry on its winning momentum against Odisha FC in the second knockout match of the Indian Super League at the Salt Lake Stadium here on Saturday.

Third-placed ATKMB, which grabbed full points from its final two league outings, including the Kolkata derby against East Bengal, will be inspired by its seven home wins out of 10 matches and no-loss record against Odisha.

The Mariners had beaten Odisha in their last meeting at the same venue about a month ago. It should provide more confidence to the host in its third playoff appearance.

ATKMB’s Dimitri Petratos has scored nine goals and assisted seven so far. He will be eager to inflate his tally on Saturday.

“It is not necessary to change. We only have to work on the details,” said ATKMB coach Juan Ferrando.

The sixth-positioned Odisha, which lost its last league engagement against Jamshedpur FC at home, has just three away victories. But reaching the ISL knockouts for the first time will spur the Juggernauts to forget the past and make a fresh start in the do-or-die stage.

Odisha will rely on its star striker Diego Mauricio, who has scored 12 goals, to turn things around.

“All the players are fit and available. We faced them (ATKMB) twice in the league, drawing one and losing the other. Now it is time to win,” said Odisha coach Josep Gombau.

The winner of the contest will meet Hyderabad FC in the last-four.