Bengaluru FC brings back Roca, Caldeira for management roles

Bengaluru FC announced the appointments of Albert Roca as Technical Consultant and Darren Caldeira as Director of Football on Monday.

Roca, is a former coach with the Blues (2016-2018), while Caldeira, spent three seasons with the club (2013-2015, 16-17).

Club owner Parth Jindal said, “We are thrilled to bring two former Bengaluru FC people back to the fold, as we look to restructure and take this club forward. Albert’s work with Bengaluru during his two seasons in charge was exceptional. Under him, we had one of the strongest squads and played arguably the most attractive football in the club’s history. His vision, network, experience and the fact that he knows this club, will be aspects that will help us immensely.”

Spaniard Roca, who spent two seasons as coach of the Blues where he led the team to a historic AFC Cup final, and a Federation Cup title, will handle the reins with all things related to club philosophy and high performance.

“I am delighted to return to Bengaluru FC, which has been my first home and family in India. We achieved some great things together during my time at the club, and I was sad when circumstances forced me to return to Spain. But football has given us another chance, one that I am excited about, and looking forward to. The club and its fans have had a tough last few seasons, and the ownership and management are determined to make this right. And I will do my best to make it happen ,” said Roca.

Caldeira, who spent three seasons across two stints at Bengaluru FC, was part of the club’s first-ever squad in 2013 – one that went on to win the I-League on debut. He then won the Federation Cup with the Blues the following season. In his new role, the 35-year-old will oversee recruitment and football development at Bengaluru FC.