ISL 2022-23

ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC beats NorthEast United FC 1-0 after late header from Costa

The 87th minute goal came from a corner as the 6’3” Brazilian Alan Costa towered above the defence to meet fine ball from Javi Hernandez.

N. Sudarshan
BENGALURU 08 October, 2022 22:09 IST
BENGALURU 08 October, 2022 22:09 IST
Alan Costa of Bengaluru FC celebrates after scoring the winning goal against NorthEast United FC during a match of the ISL 2022-23 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Alan Costa of Bengaluru FC celebrates after scoring the winning goal against NorthEast United FC during a match of the ISL 2022-23 at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ISL

The 87th minute goal came from a corner as the 6’3” Brazilian Alan Costa towered above the defence to meet fine ball from Javi Hernandez.

A late header from defender Alan Costa ensured a triumphant return for Bengaluru FC to the Sree Kanteerava Stadium as the side edged NorthEast United FC 1-0 on Saturday.

The 87th minute goal came from a corner as the 6’3” Brazilian towered above the defence to meet fine ball from Javi Hernandez. But the match ended in acrimony when an injury-time equaliser from Jon Gaztanaga was ruled out for offside, much to the chagrin of the coach Mark Balbul, who was sent off for protesting.

Also Read
Bengaluru FC 1-0 NorthEast United FC HIGHLIGHTS, ISL 2022-23: Late Alan Costa header helps BFC beat NEUFC

It was a part-tepid, part-lively performance from BFC. From the outset the idea was to exploit the pace of N. Sivasakthi and Roy Krishna. Long-range passes from Suresh Wangjam and Prabir Das to the two forwards were a constant feature.

But the first opportunity arrived in the 14th minute following a mazy run on the left flank from Naorem Roshan, whose cut-back Sivasakthi sent inches wide. Minutes later, M.S. Jithin missed a one-on-one for the visitor.

The encounter, though, soon slipped into a contest of half-chances. Frenchman Romain Philippoteaux’s was a mesmerising presence in the No. 10 role for NorthEast, but his teammates disappointed. BFC’s initial pop too fizzled out quickly.

The game, however, sprang to life after the hour mark when BFC head coach Simon Grayson introduced creator Hernandez, and then the pacy winger Udanta Singh by withdrawing defender Aleksandar Jovanovic.

The pressure soon told, with Costa’s goal sending the nearly 20,000 fans into raptures. NorthEast’s Parthib Gogoi nearly poured cold water on BFC’s celebrations but his stunning on-the-turn shot clattered off the cross bar. There was more drama in store, but BFC was not to be denied.

Result
Bengaluru FC 1 (Costa 87) bt NorthEast United FC 0

Read more stories on ISL 2022-23.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Roy Krishna leaves ATK Mohun Bagan - a look back at his time in the ISL

Ivan Vukomanovic - Helping creative flair bring results for Kerala Blasters FC

Jamshedpur FC- Through the Owen Coyle lens

Slide shows

ISL Review: Playoffs race tightens amid empty stands

ISL review: Bengaluru makes playoffs; Goa in danger of slipping away

ISL Week 9: Chennaiyin's surge to the top, successive wins for Blasters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us