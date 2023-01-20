East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, ISL LIVE score: Siverio opens scoring; EB 0-1 HFC

Follow for all LIVE updates from the Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Hyderabad FC.

12’

A well-deserved lead for the Nizams and they look threatening for more. Akash Mishra is through to the byline and Hitesh had all the time to get a shot in, but it is blocked.

9’

Yasir loses the ball to O’Doherty, but shows the resilience to chase the ball back. The play spread to the left and Borja pings a sizzling cross into the back post and Siverio is there to head it in, leaving Kamaljit no chance. GOAALL!!

7’

Slippery conditions at the Salt Lake, meaning defenders and goalkeepers have to be careful on the ball. Hyderabad wins a corner down the right. Kamaljit comes out to punch it away and EB is safe.

4’

HFC raids down the right. But the home defence puts in the necessary work to hold tight. East Bengal forced into its own half by the Hyderabad press.

KICK-OFF

East Bengal in its home kit, while Hyderabad FC in its away colour of light blue. And the game rolls on.

Playing 11 Hyderabad FC: (Playing XI): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Odei Onaindia, Nikhil Poojary, Nim Dorjee, Akash Mishra, Mohammad Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Borja Herrera, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C), Rohit Danu, Javier Siverio. East Bengal: (Playing XI): Kamaljit Singh (GK), Mohamad Rakip, Lalchungnunga, Sarthak Golui, Charis Kyriakou, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Jordan O’Doherty, Cleiton Silva (C), Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Naorem Singh

Match Preview

Two teams with contrasting fortunes and differing agendas will be locking horns when East Bengal hosts Hyderabad FC in a match-week 16 fixture of ISL-9 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Friday.

For East Bengal, which is struggling at the ninth position in the 11-team table with 12 points from 13 matches, this will be a fight to secure a place in the play-offs (top-six).

Hyderabad, with 32 points from 14 matches, will be gunning for the League Shield by regaining its place at the top of the standings. A win is necessary for Hyderabad if it wishes to reduce the seven-points gap with the current leader Mumbai City FC.

The recent loss against Jamshedpur FC would have hurt East Bengal as it continued to remain eight points adrift of the sixth-placed team, currently FC Goa, in the league standings. East Bengal has the advantage of playing one match less than other teams, but that will soon become insignificant if it fails to regain the winning form.

Interestingly, East Bengal enjoys the sixth-best away record in the league but has not been able to replicate the similar form at home.

With only one win at home so far, East Bengal will have to do something extraordinary to get the better of Hyderabad in its upcoming tie. A lot will depend on how Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva, who scored six goals in the last six matches to be on top of this season’s goal-scoring chart with nine goals, converts the scoring opportunities to realise East Bengal’s hopes.

“We have seven games left. Many of our games have been close encounters. We must continue to play and fight. At the start of the season, I said that this is a rebuilding project. You can’t expect unbeaten streaks during such a project,” said East Bengal coach Stephen Constantine. “These are not excuses. These are facts. You cannot expect a team that has won one or two games in the last two seasons to win 15 games in the third season without making any changes,” he added.

Hyderabad dropped points in the 1-1 draw against Chennaiyin FC last week. The defending champion will have to be wary about another faltering step that would move it further from the League Shield race.

East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI East Bengal Predicted XI: Sen (GK); Mahesh, Lalchungunga, Gonzalez, Lalrinzuala; Alex, O’Doherty, Rahman, Mukherjee; Silva, Jangra Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Kattimani (GK); Poojary, Onaindia, Chinglensana, Manoj, Yasir, Hitesh, Victor (C), Nazary; Siverio, Ogbeche.

Despite seeing its winning streak end in its last outing, Hyderabad is now unbeaten in six successive games. Hyderabad will hope to see more goals from its key striker Bartholomew Ogbeche, who is firing on all cylinders and has scored four goals in the last two games.

“We are not playing our best football, but despite that, the team is difficult to beat. We have been organised so far. It will be a tough game because they have good players, including the league’s top-scorer Cleiton Silva,” said Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez. “Now we enter the decisive phase. We know that we will be in the playoffs. To try and win the Shield, we will have to be ambitious,” he added.

-Amitabha Das Sharma