ISL 2019 LIVE: Penalty for ATK against Hyderabad FC

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of the Friday's ISL 2019-20 match between Hyderabad FC and ATK in Hyderabad.

12' PENALTY FOR ATK!!! Adil Khan literally pushed the referee there. Very poor decision! Another howler from the referee in ISL this season.

9' YELLOW CARD! Ealy booking here. Giles Barnes of Janshedpur FC is the man at fault here. He had brought down ATK's Mandi Sosa.

8' SHOT! Nestor Gordillo receives the ball and lets one go from the edge of the box but it misses the target by a bit and finds the side net.

6' ATK's Roy Krishna is the leading goal scorer this ISL with 6 goals, Channaiyin's Valskis and Jamshedpur's Castel are behind him with 5 each.

4' CHANCE! Hyderbad's players had come forward in numbers there but Arindam came out of his box and cleared the ball to avert any danger.

2' FREE-KICK FOR ATK! And it almost scores. Jobby Justin, who was brought down, took the kick and Salam Ranjan Singh reacted a little late during his header as Hyderabad FC gets away with it.

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

A win will take ATK to the top of the ISL 2019-20 points table, whereas only a win by six or more goals will take Hyderabad FC off the bottom of the standings.

AND THE PLAYERS ARE OUT!

REMINDER: Nestor Gordillo is finally eligible to play for home side Hyderabad FC after making a controversial move from reigning I-League champion Chennai City FC.

TEAM LINEUPS:

Hyderabad FC XI: Kamaljit Singh (G), Ashish Rai, Gurtej Singh, Matthew Kilgallon, Adil Khan, Nestor Gordillo, Rohit Kumar, Nikhil Poojary, Marcelinho (C), Bobo, Giles Barnes. COACH: Phil Brown. ATK XI: Arindam Bhattacharya (C), Sumit Rathi, Agustin Iniguez, Pritam Kotal (C), Salam Singh, Mandi Sosa, Javier Hernandez, Sehnaj Singh, Jobby Justin, David Williams, Roy Krishna. COACH: Antonio Lopez Habas.

MATCH PREVIEW:

It was not the kind of campaign debutant, Hyderabad FC would have hoped for in the 2019-20 Indian Super League (ISL) having recorded just a win from eight games and at the bottom of the table with four points.

But, Hyderabad head coach Phil Brown, as usual, is optimistic of an improved performance when it takes on third-placed ATK at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli here on Saturday under the lights.

The bottom-placed home team badly needs a turnaround in its fortunes against a formidable ATK which is only behind defending champion, Bengaluru FC (16), and last year's finalist FC Goa (15).

More importantly, the memories of the 0-5 drubbing against ATK in the season opener might continue to haunt Hyderabad when the two teams clash here.

“I won’t say there will be a reversal of the scoreline here but surely we will put up a creditable showing,” said Brown, on the eve of the match.

“Fortunately, we have the best players available now after suspensions and injuries and it should a very positive second-half of the ISL for us,” he added confidently.

“It is not that the players are dispirited even after the string of failures. They have a better understanding of the need to do well, looking confident and give a new direction to the team’s progress,” he said. “I have faith in their ability to deliver and we need a little bit of luck too."

“I just look to the players to express themselves against ATK with an attacking game and come up with the winning formula or combination to have a much better second half of the ISL,” Brown said.

For his part, Spaniard Nestor Gordillo, who will be available for selection for the first time this season on Saturday after being suspended for breaching his contract with former club Chennai City FC, said he is all geared up for the big challenge and willing to contribute to the team’s cause.

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar and Star Sports network from 7.30 pm.