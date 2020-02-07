ISL LIVE score, commentary: NEUFC vs Kerala Blasters - Sahal starts for Blasters, Messi Bouli benched

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE blog of ISL 2019-20 match between NorthEast United FC and Kerala Blasters at Guwahati.

22' Cidoncha curls the free kick towards Drobarov lurking at the far post, but the referee blows his whistle indicating foul play from the Kerala centre-back.

20' Rakesh Pradhan gets a yellow card for a cynical foul on Seityasen as Kerala wins a free kick in a dangerous position.

18' Better from NorthEast. It moves the ball quicker through the centre as Gallego tries a backheel to find Koegh on the edge of the box but Lalruatthara is on to the loose ball and hacks it clear.

16' Jessel takes the corner short as whips in a decent ball at the far post. The ball falls for Seityasen Singh who blasts it over the crossbar.

14' Ogbeche chases a long ball and cuts it into the path of Sahal making the run through the centre. Komorski is in place to head it away for a Kerala corner.

12' Kerala wins back possession after Halicharan gives it away quite easily on the left flank. Ogbeche is clipped by Lalengmawia but the striker looks fine.

10' Lalruatthara comes under pressure from Lundeval and gives away a throw-in. Gallego heads it straight at the goalkeeper from the centre but the flag was up.

8' Lakra fouls Halicharan on the left as the referee awards a free kick for Kerala in a dangerous area. Cidoncha stands over the set-piece but Halicharan takes it and slices it low. The home team has no problems in dealing with it.

6' Ogbeche shields the ball from his marker inside the box and tries to lay it off for Sahal but the pass was a bit quicker than expected and NorthEast clears the danger.

4' Lalruatthara battles Keogh on the right after he is played on by Lundeval. The referee awards a foul in favour of Kerala. It has been a pin-ball between ends in the opening few minutes.

2' Ninthoi brings down a cross-field ball on the right and shrugs off his marker at the near post. The winger flashes a ball across the goalmouth but his cross has too much weight behind it and Kerala gets a goalkick.

1' Here we go! NorthEast United begins the proceedings from left to right. Ogbeche wins the ball outside the area but the host regains possession.

The players are out on the pitch for the Indian national anthem. Few more minutes to go..

Lineups

NorthEast United FC: Subhasish Roy (GK), Provat Lakra, Heerings Kai, Mislav Komorski, Rakesh Pradhan, Ninthoi, Lalengmawia, Simon Lundeval, Federico Gallego (C), Milan Singh, Andrew Keogh. OUT: Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Jose Leudo | IN: Heerings Kai, Rakesh Pradhan, Milan Singh Kerala Blasters FC: Bilal Husain Khan (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Lalruatthara, Gianni Zuiverloon, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Halicharan Narzary, Sergio Cidoncha, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C). OUT: TP Rehenesh, Mohamad Rakip, Messi Bouli, Raju Gaikwad, Jeakson Singh | IN: Bilal Husain Khan. Vlatko Drobarov, Lalruatthara, Mouhamadou Gning, Sahal Abdul Samad.

Match Preview

Mathematically, NorthEast United FC can still make it to the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs but will need to do too much in the remaining games, starting with a win against Kerala Blasters FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

NorthEast United has 11 points from 13 games and is ninth on the table. It can still make it to the top four, if it wins all its remaining five matches. But for a side which has won just two games so far, winning five in a row could be a difficult ask. That may still not be enough as it will need teams above it to drop points as well.

Last year’s semifinalist, NorthEast has been pegged back by the premature exit of Ghanaian star Asamoah Gyan from the competition due to an injury. Since his exit, it hasn’t scored a single goal in its last four matches.

“We had a lot of problems with strikers. We did not have a second striker. Maximilian (Barreiro) left. After that Asamoah had to leave due to serious injury and also Pana (Panagiotis Triadis). In those four games in a row, we played really well but couldn’t score. That is the only problem we have,” said NorthEast coach Robert Jarni.

Jarni may be tempted to think what might have been his team's scenario now had last year’s top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche continued with them. The Nigerian striker helped the Highlanders make it to its first-ever ISL play-off last season. However, he parted ways with the club in the summer to join Kerala Blasters along with Dutch coach Eelco Schattorie.

Ogbeche has been in prolific form with 11 goals for the Kochi-based side and has also netted seven in the last five outings. Such has been the impact of Ogbeche’s departure from NorthEast that the striker has more goals to his name this season than what the Highlanders have collectively scored.

Neither Ogbeche nor Schattorie – who coached NorthEast last season -- has had any cause to celebrate at Kerala. The former finalist was within a fighting chance of making it to the top-four but those hopes evaporated after it was grounded by Chennaiyin FC 6-3. Kerala has now conceded 12 goals in its last three matches, including six at home during the last game.

"That (vs Chennaiyin) was not a complete defensive failure. It was more individual errors, we all know what happened. Till 38th minute, match was dominated by us. If you commit such mistakes, we need to address them. We did our work on that and we have to cut down those individual errors which can cost you games," said Kerala Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.

Schattorie will continue to be suspended for the clash against NorthEast United. However, there is some good news for Kerala as Moustapha Gning and Vlatko Drobarov are back in contention for a start after serving their suspension.

The match can be viewed live on Star Sports 2 and 2 HD from 7.30 pm and will be streamed live on Hotstar app.