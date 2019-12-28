ISL 2019-20 LIVE score, updates: Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United - Messi Bouli benched, Sahal starts

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live commentary of Saturday's ISL 2019-20 match between Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

39' Substitution! Sahal is taken off the pitch and Messi Bouli is sent in. The youngster's work rate has been pedestrian at best and Schattorie makes it clear to him.

38' Seityasen is shown a yellow card for a reckless challenge on Triadis who hits a wayward ball into the box which is easily collected by Rehenesh.

36' Off-side! Redeem plays a brilliant pass to hit Gyan through to the goal who applies a neat finish past Rehenesh. However, the linesman has his flag by the time.

34' Arques takes the resultant free kick and swings it straight at Subhasish who palms it away easily. Gning does well to get in between the NorthEast centre-backs and heads the resultant corner just wide off the post.

32' The home side has gathered some steam going forwards which has fired up Schattorie who comes off the bench demanding more from his players. Ogbeche goes down on the edge of the box after a clumsy challenge from Heerings.

30' Blasters win a free kick after Khawlhring catches Sahal on the thigh but the delivery from Arques is not up to the mark as NorthEast defence clears it easily.

28' Kerala's energy in the final third resembles an ember waiting to be put off. Sahal, who has been preferred over Messi Bouli, has been trudging along and often thrown himself into unnecessary tackles.

26' Reang Singh wins the ball on the right and lays it off for Redeem who curls a dangerous ball into the box which is too easy for Rehenesh.

23' Eelco Schattorie, who is back on the touchline after serving a one-match suspension, has been a calm figure just sitting on the bench and making notes. Someone on the pitch needs to mirror their coach's demeanour.

21' Good interplay on the left between Seityasen and Gning puts the latter into the box who crosses it towards the centre. However, the cross was too heavy for Ogbeche to reach.

20' Miss! Rakip gives away the ball in the centre as Gyan is put through to the goal who makes a mess of his shot by smashing it over the crossbar.

19' Ogbeche tries to play a through ball as Sahal makes a diagonal run into the box and misses the ball completely.

17' Gyan wins the ball in the midfield and plays it to Redeem who relays it to the Ghanian in the centre. However, Gyan brings down the ball sloppily and is rightly flagged for a handball.

15' Gning tries to find Ogbeche in the centre with a cross which has too much weight on it. NorthEast tries to counter but Gyan's wayward pass is too far for Chaves to chase.

13' Sahal gives away the ball cheaply in the midfield as Lalengmawia lobs the ball for Redeem to chase. The forward doesn't reach the ball and goes for a daring lob which was tame. No danger for T.P. Rehenesh.

11' CLOSE! Triadis wins a free kick on the right and whips in a delightful ball into the box for Asamoah Gyan to flash his header agonisingly wide off the near post.

9' The resulting corner is taken by Arques who curls it dangerously low as Subasish has no option but to punch it away to safety. Luckily for the keeper, the balls takes a touch off a Kerala shirt and NorthEast gets a goal kick.

8' Shot! A loose clearance from Komorski falls for Prasanth just outside the NorthEast box who quickly gets rid of the ball drawing a good save from Subhasish.

6' Rakip gets into the final third and curls a pass for Prasanth to run behind the defenders. Subhasish reads the situation and rushes off his line to collect the ball safely.

4' Rakip does well to win the ball on the right and hits a long ball towards Ogbeche but Komorski reaches for it and plays it forward. Kerala has been patient in the build up while NorthEast has been happy to sit back.

2' Seityasen Singh intercepts Martin Chaves' hit from the back but the ball falls far away from him and Subhasish Roy mops it up quickly.

1' Here we go! Kerala begins the match from right to left. Raju Gaikwad hits a diagonal ball trying to find Ogbeche in the centre but Heerings Kai heads the ball away to safety.

A little bit of history: Kerala, winless in the past eight matches, comes into the game after a demoralising 3-1 defeat to Chennayin FC. The history is on the side of the men in yellow who have never lost a home match to NorthEast United. However, their home record has been dreadful as they won just two of the past 14 home games.

The players are out on the pitch for the Indian national anthem. Just five more minutes to kick off...

What's at stake:

NorthEast United will look to bounce back from back-to-back defeats and will look pip Odisha FC at sixth with a win. Kerala, currently placed ninth, will look to take NorthEast's seventh place in the table by winning the match with a two-goal difference. A draw is beneficial for neither of the teams as they will stay put in their respective places.

Starting XIs

NorthEast United: Subhasish Roy (GK), Rakesh Pradhan, Mislav Komorski, Reagan Singh, Heerings Kai, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan (C). Kerala Blasters: TP Rehenesh (GK), Jessel Carneiro, Vlatko Drobarov, Mohamad Rakip, Raju Gaikwad, Mario Arques, Mouhamadou Gning, Seityasen Singh, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Sahal Abdul Samad, Bartholomew Ogbeche (C).

Our correspondent Stan Rayan preview Saturday's game in Kochi

When Eelco Schattorie leads the Kerala Blasters FC against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League at the Nehru Stadium here on Saturday, the Dutchman is sure to experience a wonderful flow of positive energy.

For Schattorie had stunningly guided the NorthEast to the ISL playoffs last season. “I can't deny that when you play against your old club, there will be certain dynamics. But I am only focusing on our team at the moment to try to get a result and try to bounce back from the last game (where it lost 1-3 to Chennaiyin),” the Blasters head coach said on Friday.

The Kochi side has not tasted victory in its last eight matches, and is now struggling in the ninth spot in the 10-team league at the halfway mark. Schattorie, however, still believes that a top-four finish is possible.

“I believe top-four is possible. We still need to play ATK, Goa. BFC (Bengaluru FC), etc. If we win all those games, it is possible. I really believe that if we are a bit lucky and if we get into a flow, then we will get there.”

Saturday's game will offer the Blasters a big chance to head in that direction. “NorthEast lost its last two games, hopefully that is an advantage for us, and we are playing at home,” said Schattorie.

But the big hurdle for Blasters could be Ghananian striker Asamoah Gyan, who is expected to return on Saturday after an injury-break.

The match will streaming live on Hotstar and Star Sports network from 7.30 pm onwards.