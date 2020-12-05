ISL 2020-21 Preview: FC Goa, Kerala Blasters hungry for first win of the season

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC will be hungry for their first win of the Indian Super League campaign when they meet at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.

Goa and Kerala, eighth and ninth on the points table respectively, have only managed two draws in their three outings thus far.

Goa holds a better record against Kerala, having notched up five victories and a draw when the sides have met in the last three seasons.

Kerala faces a big setback as captain Sergio Cidoncha is likely to sit out for a lengthy period due to an ankle injury. Goa has squad concerns of its own, with influential midfielder Alberto Noguera forced to miss this fixture through suspension.

On the field, Kerala has struggled in the final third, having scored only two goals this season. Goa, on the other hand, is yet to keep a clean sheet.

Goa coach Juan Ferrando is understandably none too pleased with the performances. “Am I happy about the situation at the moment? No - two points from three games is not something to be happy about. Is there pressure? There is pressure every day in life, whether it be in a game or a training session. But there are many positives to take from the games we have played. I would have been more worried if we were being overwhelmed in games, or if the defence was a disaster, or if we were not able to create opportunities at all,” Ferrando said on Saturday.

Like Goa, Kerala relies on keeping possession, even if this has not translated to victories yet. Coach Kibu Vicuna expects an exciting affair. “It's true we have more similarities with FC Goa because of a similar style of play. Both teams are going to go for three points. Both teams want possession and want to create chances,” Vicuna said.