ISL 2022-23: Looking back at the eight ISL finals

ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bengaluru FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Ahead of the ISL final, Sportstar looks back at the eight finals from the past seasons.

2014

The first final in ISL history was contested by Kerala Blasters and Atletico de Kolkata (now known as ATK) at the D. Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Mohammed Rafique, who had come on as a substitute, scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal the title for the Kolkata club.

2015

FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC went head-to-head in the 2015 final at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. It was another season where the title was decided in the dying minutes of the game.

Goa’s Thongkosiem Haokip cancelled Bruno Pellisari’s opener before Jafre Mateu scored in the 87th minute to put the Gaurs ahead.

However, ‘keeper Laxmikant Kattimani’s own goal in the 90th minute put the teams back on level terms before Stiven Mendoza scored a minute later to give the Blues their first league title.

2016

The 2016 final was a rematch between the season one finalists, played at the Nehru Stadium in Kochi, and the result remained unchanged.

While Atletico de Kolkata won the title for the second time, it had to do so via a penalty shootout after the game was tied at 1-1 in regulation time. Sameehg Dutie, Borja Fernandez, Javi Lara and Jewel Raja scored for ATK in the spot-kicks.

2017/18

In its maiden ISL season, Bengaluru FC topped the table and won its playoff (against FC Pune City) to qualify for the final that was held at its home ground – Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

However, for the second consecutive season, the team playing in its home ground lost the title as Chennaiyin came from behind to seal a 3-2 win, and a record-equalling second title.

2018/19

Motivated by its debut season performances, Bengaluru went the distance this time by getting its first league title. Playing against FC Goa at the Mumbai Football Arena, Rahul Bheke scored the only goal of the game in the second half of extra time to condemn the Gaurs to a second ISL final defeat.

2019-20

In what was the first ISL final behind-closed-doors at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, ATK took on Chennaiyin FC as both teams were chasing coveted third ISL title.

On the day, it was ATK which ran out 3-1 winners to end Chennaiyin’s fairytale run to the final. Javier Hernandez struck twice while Edu Garcia scored another to give the Kolkata outfit a third ISL crown, its final piece of silverware before the proposed merger with Mohun Bagan.

2020-21

On the back of its maiden shield title, Mumbai City FC completed a historic double in the same season by defeating ATK Mohun Bagan in the final in a thrilling fashion in Goa.

Mohun Bagan took the lead through David Williams in the 18th minute before a Tiri own goal nine minutes later levelled the scores for Mumbai City.

With the match seeming to be heading towards extra-time, Bipin Singh snatched a winner after a mistake at the back to give Mumbai City its first title.

2021-22

Kerala Blasters returned to the final for the first time in five seasons with the fans back in the venue for the first time in two years after the pandemic. But Blasters wouldn’t have the last laugh with Hyderabad FC thwarting the southern side’s title ambitions.

Rahul KP gave Blasters the lead in the second half before Sahil Tavora equalised in the 88th minute before Hyderabad won on penalties.