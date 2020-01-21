ISL 2020: Edwin Vanspaul handles transition admirably

In what has been a tough season for Chennaiyin FC, a bright spark has been the performance of local talent Edwin Vanspaul in his maiden season at the highest level in Indian football.

While the numbers may not tell the whole story, Edwin infused much-needed life with his whole-hearted performances to what was a lacklustre start for Chennaiyin.

Last year, Edwin was an important player for Chennai City FC in its run to the I-League title and has found his feet at the Indian Super League (ISL) in a relatively quick time, something not many have done while making the jump.

The right-back has been praised for his efforts this season and, in the last match against NorthEast United, was asked to play as a midfielder and he aced that challenge well.

Speaking to Sportstar, Edwin gave insight into the challenges of making the transition to the ISL and taking time to find his feet.

“It was tough initially and the level of professionalism is very high. It took me two or three matches to find my rhythm and perform at this level.”

Coach’s confidence

Explaining the change in position for him in the last match, Edwin said, “Initially I was not sure and a bit worried but the coach was impressed with my performance during training. I had last played in the midfield three years back but the coach (Owen Coyle) made it clear that he believed in me.”

His performance in the last match even prompted some buzz on him getting a national call up but Edwin is not ready to let such talks influence him.

“If I get a chance to trial, I will try to do well but I know I have to learn more and put on consistent performances. If I go there and make a mistake, then people will pull you down easily. So I am focused on my game to achieve that consistency for now.”