ISL 2020-21: It was a very satisfying season for all of us at Hyderabad FC, says coach Marquez

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez says he is immensely proud of his boys after the team finished fifth in the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21).

The Nizams racked up 29 points from 20 games, winning six, losing three and drawing the rest.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City, Hyderabad FC dominate team of the season

“It has been a very satisfying season for all of us at HFC. Yes, we need to be more ambitious and look beyond the next game only,” Marquez said during a media interaction here on Wednesday.

“The message to the boys was clear. Show that there is a change in the attitude and the fact that we came so close to making it to the semifinal (after the disappointment of finishing at the bottom of the table in the debut season last year) is proof of that,” he said.

The Boss has arrived to a warm welcome at the Hyderabad Airport. #HyderabadFC @2014_manel pic.twitter.com/9DKl1bfwqm — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) March 3, 2021

He added, “Frankly, we tried to improve with each game. And, (we) cannot specifically pin point as to what went wrong in eventually not making it to the knock-out phase.”

Talking about his take aways from the season, he said, “There are definitely a lot of gains this season even there are areas with scope for improvement like in set-pieces in attack and shoring up the defence.

PODCAST - FC Goa coach Juan Ferrando has had among the most challenging start to life in India. In this episode of The Full Time Show, he speaks to Aashin Prasad about his maiden season in ISL, quarantine and player management, coaching style, contentious refereeing and his takeaways from the season.

“Honestly, the competition is equal right through this edition. Yes, too many draws were the issue of debate for us. But, we were definitely closer to winning a few more games than the opponents.”

The Spaniard also said that the bio-bubble experience was challening. “The biggest challenge has been the bio-bubble. It was never easy as 24x7 we were either on the pitch or in the dressing room or in the hotel. But, I must say the relationship between the support staff and each and every member has been truly incredible,” he said.

RELATED| ISL 2020-21: Meteoric Akash Mishra gets national team call-up

“At the end of it all, six HFC players making it to the Indian camp makes all of us really proud. They are quality players deserving bigger exposure,” he added.

We wanted to arrived to the top 4. It wasn't possible but today we have great news. 6 of our players are in the list to represent India. Congratulations Hali, Sana, Liston, Yasir, Hitesh and Akash.

This is the real triumph, @HydFCOfficial pic.twitter.com/G5BoF9jmHI — Manolo Márquez (@2014_manel) March 2, 2021

On the issue of picking local talent in the HFC squad, Marquez said that efforts will be made to identify local players for the next season.

“I hope to come back next season much stronger and with improved performances,” he said.