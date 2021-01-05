ISL News ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for MCFC vs BFC, ISL 2020-21: Get the Indian Super League 2020 head to head record, match stats, match preview updates between Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC. Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 10:23 IST Team Sportstar 05 January, 2021 10:23 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will take on Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in match 48 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) season at the Fatorda Stadium on January 5, Tuesday.The Blues are featuring in their fourth season, while the Islanders are playing their seventh season.The Bangalore-based side has a remarkable record in the league stage, winning 38 of out of 70 matches at a success rate of 54.2 per cent. On the other hand, MCFC, during the regular season, has registered 44 wins from 108 matches at a success rate of 40.8 per cent.Overall Head To Head - BFC-MCFC (Total: 6 | Wins - BFC: 2 , MCFC: 3; Draws: 1 )This contest has been closely fought with both MCFC winning three of the six meetings, as opposed to BFC's two wins. The only match between the two sides to end in a draw took place in the 2018-19 season.First meeting (BFC 2-0 MCFC)The first ISL meeting between the sides took place on November 19, 2017 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The Blues dominated cruised to a convincing 2-0 win. After a goalless first half, Edu Garcia opened the scoring in the 67th minute before Sunil Chhetri put the game to bed by scoring his side's second goal in stoppage time. Bengaluru enjoyed 62 per cent possession and registered 18 attempts on goal. MCFC could only manage a paltry four shots on goal.Recent Head-to-Head form (Last 5 games)The recent battle between the two sides, however, has been dominated by MCFC as it won both the fixtures in the last season.Last 5 Games:MCFC VS BFC- 2-0BFC VS MCFC- 2-3MCFC VS BFC- 1-0BFC VS MCFC- 1-1MCFC VS BFC- 1-3 STAT ATTACK FROM THE FIXTUREGoals scored:Bengaluru FC: 8Mumbai City FC: 8Top scorers:4 goals- Sunil Chhetri (BFC)2 goals- Modou Sougou (MCFC) Clean sheets:Bengaluru FC: 0Mumbai City FC: 2 Red Cards:Bengaluru FC: 0Mumbai City FC: 1 (Sehnaj Singh) ISL 2020 will be televised live on Star Sports and live streamed on Disney+Hotstar. ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC - Head-to-head record, match stats updates, players to watch out for More Videos ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Chennayin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, SC East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal - Head to Head Record, Match Stats Updates, Players to watch out for