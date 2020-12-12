ISL 2020-21: Angulo strike takes FC Goa past Odisha FC

Igor Angulo bagged his sixth goal of the season as FC Goa secured a 1-0 win over Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

With its second successive victory from five matches, Goa jumped to fourth position from seventh with eight points to its name, while Odisha’s winless streak continues from as many encounters and it remains 10th with a solitary point.

Highlights: Odisha vs Goa

Angulo, the 36-year-old Spaniard, was tipped to find the back of the net from the start, but his goal came towards the end of the first half. Alexander Romario’s wonderful cross from the left found Angulo, who made room for himself before slotting the ball with his left foot from close range to give Goa the winner.

Odisha had few shots, but none on target, and didn’t create any noticeable chances upfront. Too much depended on Diego Mauricio, but the Brazilian couldn't do much due to the lack of service in attack. Odisha gave the impression of being content with defending.

Goa’s Jorge Mendoza, who was busy supplying crosses from the left in the first session, was the busiest in the second half. The 28-year-old Spaniard had multiple attempts on the goal but he was denied time and again by Odisha’s custodian Arshdeep Singh.

Arshdeep, who made eight saves, was particularly impressive between the sticks in the second half. He made a fine diving save to parry away Mendoza’s fierce long-range strike before producing two sharp saves in a span of a few seconds. The first was when he pushed away Angulo’s attempt and in continuation of the move, Mendoza fired a left-footed drive from outside the box and the 23-year-old ‘keeper leaped to his right to clear the danger.

It was a day when Odisha was lucky to finish with a defeat of one-goal margin, thanks in large measure Arshdeep’s strong show in goal.