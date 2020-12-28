ISL 2020-21 news: Harmanjot Khabra to make 100th Bengaluru FC appearance

Bengaluru FC's Harmanjot Khabra will make his 100th appearance for the club in the Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Jamshedpur FC on Monday.

Having featured for the club on loan in the I-League in 2017, Khabra signed for the Blues the same year in the ISL draft.

He has played 49 times for Bengaluru in the ISL and has registered six assists. He has two assists in the ongoing season. During his time at BFC, he has won the ISL and the Super Cup.

He has also played for Chennaiyin FC in the ISL and won the title with it in 2015.