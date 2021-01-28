ISL 2020-21 news: Bengaluru FC equals worst run in club's history

Bengaluru FC (BFC) equalled its worst run in the club's history after it was held to a 2-2 draw against Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Thursday.

Late goals from Aridane Santana and Fran Sandaza denied Bengaluru a win as it remained without a victory in eight matches -- matching the form from the 2016-17 season. Bengaluru's last win came against Odisha FC on December 17, 2020.

BFC went up by two goals courtesy Sunil Chhetri and Leon Augustine before being pegged back at the death.

During the 2016-17 campaign under Albert Roca in the I-League, the Blues didn't get a win across seven league and one AFC Champions League matches. They went on to finish fourth on the points table.

BFC moved up to seventh on the points table with 15 points from 14 matches as interim coach Naushad Moosa seeks to take the team to the playoffs.