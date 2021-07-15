ISL: Kerala Blasters ropes in Harmanjot Khabra

Kerala Blasters FC roped in defender Harmanjot Khabra for the Indian Super League till 2023. A seasoned campaigner, Khabra has played for East Bengal and Sporting Club de Goa in the past.

He joined Chennaiyin FC in 2014 and went on to play an integral role in the side, which made the semifinals of 2014 ISL and won the championship in 2015. After three seasons at Chennaiyin FC, he moved to Bengaluru FC, and played a key role in its 2018-19 ISL triumph.

“I am very excited to join Kerala Blasters. The opportunity to play for the passionate Yellow Army aligns with my love and passion for the game. I look forward to donning the KBFC colors with pride and hunger. And I'm very keen to meet my new teammates and start preparing for the journey ahead.” Khabra said.

“Khabra is a player who can bring much needed experience to our team. I believe that his profile was one of the major pieces we were missing. His passion, versatility and leadership will be an immediate positive influence on our team.” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, Kerala Blasters FC.