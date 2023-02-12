ISL 2022-23: Chennayin FC ends winning drought with a 2-0 win over East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC finally managed to end its two-month-long win drought when it beat East Bengal FC 2-0 to get its fifth win of the season here at the Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The home side came out of the blocks aggressively and dominated possession but, at the same time, squandered many chances early on, in the match.

Early in the second half, moments after Rahim Ali missed a sitter in front of the goal, Chennaiyin FC went ahead, thanks to an own goal from Lalchungnunga in the 49th minute.

CFC’s Julius Duker set it up when he took a quick free kick to release Anirudh Thapa on the left side. Thapa then sent an accurate cross into the box, where Lalchungnunga tried to clear it from a charging Kwame Karikari but slotted it in, much to the delight of the home fans.

The home team then doubled the lead in the 87th minute after Edwin Vanspaul beat two defenders to assist Rahim Ali, who went past the East Bengal ‘keeper, Kamaljit Singh, and tapped it in to help Chennaiyin post a win after eight matches.

Earlier, the men in blue had a chance to go ahead as early as the third minute when Fallou Diagne headed a corner from Aakash Sangwan only to find the crossbar.

Towards the closing stages of the first half, Mahesh Singh created a couple of chances for East Bengal, but his teammates let him down with the finishing touches.

In the 31st minute, Mahesh sent an inch-perfect pass to Suhair Vadakkepeedika, who shot it wide with an open net in front of him.

Result: Chennaiyin FC 2 ( Lalchungnunga 49-OG, Rahim Ali 87) bt East Bengal FC 0